Anupamaa Update: Actor Sagar Parekh has had a big debut in the popular daily soap Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khannaa. In the well-liked TV program, he has taken over Paras Kalnawat's role as Samar Shah. The actor's entry received a favourable reaction from the audience and his latest video with Anupama aka Rupali is going viral on social media.

Sagar Parekh shared an Instagram reel with his reel mother Anupama. The onscreen mother-son duo garnered love from the audience. There is a lot of bonding between Anupama and Samar in this video as they groove to the emotional track Tu Kitni Achi Hai.

Watch News Samar and Anupama’s Latest Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagar Parekh (@sagarparekh0111)

Fans dropped immense love on Sagar’s reel with Rupali Ganguly and they also hailed the duo. One of the users wrote, “Welcome you were really good today Nd amazing screen presence, welcome samar all the best.” Another user wrote, “Welcome to Anupamaa Family! Loving you as Samar…you were fab today and looking forward to more such fab performances from you now onwards! Best wishes.” One of them also wrote, “How sweet is this.. we all r already in love with u sagar aka samar. We loved ur screen presence, much love to u.. welcome to #Anupamaa.”

Paras Kalnawat who was immensely loved as Samar in the daily soap revealed how the cast of Anupamaa reacted to his exit. As per Bollywood Life reports, Rupali didn’t text or call Paras after he left. He revealed to the same portal, “I am actually surprised that only a few of them contacted me after they got to know about this (termination).” Only Nidhi Shah, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Muskan Bamne called him while Madalsa Sharma and Baa, aka Alpana Buch, texted him, after the incident.

How did you find Sagar’s performance in Anupamaa as Samar Shah?