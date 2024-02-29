Anupamaa New Update: Aadhya Surprises Anuj Kapadia with Shocking News of Shruti’s Marriage, Anuj Feels Jealous of Yasheep

Home

Anupamaa Update: The the latest episode of Anupamaa, Anuj Kapadia gets a shocking news from her daughter about Shruti parents visiting for marriage proposal. Yashdeep consoles Anupamaa over her equation with Anuj. Read along.

Anupamaa Update: In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly portrayed by Anu in the daily soap, is excited about the news that her restaurant, Spice and Chutney will be taking part in the grand event in which Anuj Kapadia had invited to participate. As the episode continued, it was witnessed that Anuj was jealous of Anu and Yashdeep’s closeness and he couldn’t get over the fact that at every moment Yash, he was standing alongside Anupamaa. Also in the latest update of the daily soap, Pakhi visits Titu’s hotel to confess her love. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest update on Anupamaa.

Anuj Kapadia Gets Jealous of Yashdeep and Anupamaa Working Together

In the initial part of the episode, as the deal between Yashdeep and Anuj Kapadia is confirmed, he looks at Anupamaa. He recalls the incident when Anupamaa refused to shake hands with Anuj and addressed him as sir, which made him furious. As he offered his greetings to Anupamaa, Yashdeep interrupted and shook hands with Anuj, and guaranteed that he wouldn’t let anything happen to Anupamaa now or forever. When Anuj returns to his house he gets shocking news from his daughter Aadhya.

Anuj Kapadia Gets Shocking News From Aadhya About Shruti

As soon as Anuj Kapadia confirms dealing with Yashdeep, he is once again greeted with devastated news. Aadhya with full excitement walks up to his father and gives him the shocking news that Shruti’s (Sukriti Kandpal) parents are on their way to fix their marriage. Aadhya also tells her father that Shurti’s parents are coming to confirm the date and final arrangement of their wedding, with full enthusiasm, Aadhya leaves.

Listening to the conversation between Anuj and Aadhya was Shruti came forward and confronted that she had no clue about her parents visiting Anuj’s place. She also mentions that Aadhya picked up the call and had a word with her parents. Shruti told Anuj not to worry about her parents coming, but she also mentioned that she could not refuse them and that she wouldn’t get married as they would be heartbroken. Shruti informs Anuj that her father is a heart patient and it is his dream to see her daughter getting married.

Pakhi Confesses Her Love To Titu

On the other the latest episode of Anupamaa, Titu gets a surprise visit from Pakhi. After multiple refusals from Titu, Pakhi barges in and confesses her love to Titu. However, it is worth noting that Titu is still in love with Dimpy for the past five years. Pakhi tries to convince Titu by stating that she is ready to leave her daughter to her husband and leave her family, just to settle with Titiu. But Titu on the other hand screams at the top of his voice stating that he will always have a special place for Dimpy in her heart and unlike Pakhi, she simply wouldn’t leave her family to get along with Titu.

Yashdeep Consoles Anupamaa Amid Confirming Deals with Anuj Kapadia

Yashdeep once again approaches Anupamaa and explains that if there is any hesitation with Anuj Kapaida’s deal, he can still call off the event. But Anupamaa refuses Yashdeep and tells him that they should stick to their plan and make their stall one of the best stalls in the event. On the other hand, Anuj Kapadia confronts Shruti that he met Anupamaa and Yashdeep while he was going out and he offered them a deal. Listening to Anuj’s statement Shruti firmly believes that Anupamaa would do well at the event and tells Anuj that there so no need to explain Anupamaa’s situation as she understands it.

Anuj once again recalls the same incident that bothered him about Anu’s equation with Yashdeep. In frustration, Anuj gets up and starts introspection about what is going on in his life, and he over thinks that Anu will never return to Anuj’s life. His mind’s voice tells him to meet Anupamaa and there’s nothing else he can think of.

What are your thoughts on Anupamaa moving on from Anuj Kapadia? Do you think Anuj can do the same with Shruti’s parents visiting his house? Watch this space to get the latest updates on the popular Hindi daily soap Anupamaa!

