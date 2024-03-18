Anupamaa New Update: Aadya Refuses Anuj Kapadia To Call Anu On Her Birthday, Yashdeep Arranges A Birthday Surprise, MaAn Fans Say, ‘Pyaar Mai Pagal Hogaya’

Home

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, it was witnessed that Pari, Kinjal, Yashdeep and Beeji made Anu's birthday special. On the other hand Baa and Vanraj yet again continue to taunt Anupamaa on her birthday. Read along.

Anupamaa Latest Update: The popular daily Hindi soap, Anupamaa has yet again gained the attention of its audience. In the latest episode of the serial, it was a special day for Anupamaa, as it was her birthday. On the other hand, Anuj Kapadia finds himself in distress, as he couldn’t wish Anu on her special day. Vanraj and Baa again decided to upset Anu by bringing in her past life that involved her equation with Anupamaa. In the episode, it was witnessed that Yashdep and Beeji had organised a special arrangement for Anupamaa to make her feel special. However, it is worth noting that Anupamaa informs Yashdeep that it was only Paritosh who remembered her birthday and he was the one who made her feel special. Read on to find out.

Vanraj and Baa Take a Dig At Anupamaa On Her Birthday

At the start of the episode, Anupamaa is staying at Toshu’s house to find out about the hideous act that her son had planned. She was seen talking about surrendering Toshu in the hands of the police and was waiting for his reply as Anu figured out that Vanraj had helped him escape from the town. While Anu was seen in disparity about his son, Kinjal and her daughter Pari, surprised Anupamaa with a beautiful card. While Anupamaa couldn’t recall what the special occasion was, Kinjal reminded Anu about her birthday. After recalling it was Anupamaa’s birthday, she jumped for joy as Pari made her grandmother feel special on her birthday, with a giant card. Anupamaa’s jaw dropped when she saw what Pari had made her on her birthday.

Just about when Anupamaa was ready to leave for work, Baa and Vanraj showed up, while Kinjal informed about Anu’s birthday, Baa continued with her taunting that she had never been informed about her birthday. Anu fired back at her and told Baa that circumstances never changed, even back then Vanraj and Baa ignored, Anupamaa’s birthday and even coming to America they never bothered about Anu’s birthday.

After having an ugly verbal spat with Baa, Vanraj yet again took a jibe at Anupamaa and asked her if Anuj Kapadia made something special on her birthday, after taking Anuj’s name, Vanraj continued to take a jibe at Yashdeep and Beeji. Anu was seen furious at Vanraj and told him to mind his own business and it was none of his matter to interfere in Anupamaa’s life. Kinja on the other hand backed her mother-in-law and asked Baa and Vanraj to stop the heated debate as it was Anupamaa’s birthday.

Anupamaa Gets A Special Surprise At Yashdeep’s Restaurant

After engaging in a heated argument with Vanraj and Baa, Anupamaa heads off to her office. As soon as she enters the restaurant she finds the place empty. With a big surprise, the workers at Spice and Chutney welcomed Anupamaa, she was shocked to see the restaurant decorated. Anupamaa’s jaw dropped when she recalled that Beeji and Yashdeep remembered her birthday.

For her birthday present, Yashdeep and Beeji had planned yet another surprise, Anupamaa was in utter shock when she found out that her masala tea was now a product with Anupamaa’s name on the product. While Yashdeep was happy to see Anupamaa’s reaction, he further added that he wanted Anu’s special tea to reach every home in America.

While Anupamaa couldn’t thank Yashdeep and Beeji enough for her special birthday gift. Yashdeep and other employees insisted that they were ready to party and it is a tradition at Spice and Chutney to celebrate and party everyone’s birthday. Even though Anu insisted on working in the restaurant as customers might arrive anytime soon, Yashdeep and Baa told Anupamaa to take a break today and party hard as it was her special day.

Yashdeep Calls Anupamaa’s Family To Attend Anupamaa’s Birthday Party

While Kinjal was getting Pari ready for Anu’s birthday party, Baa and Vanraj questioned Kinjal’s whereabouts, while Vanraj was seen furious, Baa told Kinjal that she would join Anupamaa’s party. Kinjal also insisted her father-in-law join the party, he refused to come and made an excuse that he needed to meet a client later in the evening.

Anuj Kapadia Remembers Anupamaa On Her Birthday

At the start of the episode, it was witnessed that Anuj Kapadia recalled a time when he celebrated Anupamaa’s birthday. While he remembered her birthday, Anuj himself bought a piece of cake on the occasion of Anu’s birthday. Later Aadhya notices the cake in Anuj’s office and tells her that she doesn’t want Anupamaa in her life as she looks forward to Shruti being her mother. Anuj Kapadia then promises that he won’t do anything ridiculous to sabotage the relationship with Shruti. On the other hand, Shruti overhears the conversation between Anuj and Choti. At the end of the episode, Shruti and Anuj were seen visiting Spice and Chutney to wish Anu happy birthday, the viewers were shocked when Shruti handed out her wedding card and informed her about marrying Anuj Kapadia.

What are your thoughts on Shruti marrying Anuj Kapadia? Do you think that Anu would be fine with Anuj’s wedding? Watch this space to get the latest update on the popular Hindi soap, Anupamaa!

