Home

Entertainment

Anupamaa New Update: Anu Gives Fitting Reply To Vanraj’s Arrogance, Shruti Surprises Anuj Kapadia With A Weddig Ring

Anupamaa New Update: Anu Gives Fitting Reply To Vanraj’s Arrogance, Shruti Surprises Anuj Kapadia With A Weddig Ring

Anupamaa Update: In the latest episode of the daily soap, Vanraj and Anu get involved in a heated argument. On the other hand Shruti surprises Anuj Kapadia with a wedding ring.

Anupamaa Update: The popular Hindi daily soap, Anupamaa has been grabbing the attention of its viewers, the audience has been kept at the edge of its seat since the unexpected visit of Vanraj, and Baa shocked Anupamaa. In the latest episode of the daily soap, it is noticed that Vanraj had a heated argument with Anupmaa’s boss Yashdeep. Later they get into an ugly verbal spat. Later in the episode, Anuja Kapadia is seen recalling his memories with Anu, and at the same time, he thinks of Shruti and Aadhya’s future, leading him to choose a path for himself. The equation between Pakhi and her husband, came to the limelight when Titu and Dimpy talked to Pakhi’s husband about the hideous act of his ex-wife. Read along.

Vanraj Gets Into An Ugly Verbal Spat with Anupamaa and Yashdeep

At the beginning of the episode, Anupamaa is seen talking to Baa and taking updates about the family back in India. However, Anupamaa introduces her boss, Yashdeep, and informs her that he used to work in the military and was surprised to see him talk in Hindi and Gujarat. While the three of them chuckled about Baa’s military salute, Vanraj interferes and inquires Yash about the sarcasm. Vanraj then takes another jibe at Yash asking him about the closeness he had with Anupamaa, and asks him if he similarly treats other employees.

Anupamaa Gives Vanraj A Fitting Reply

Later in the episode, Anupamaa explains how Yashdeep met her and offered her a job at her restaurant, and that she earns in dollars, which made Anupamaa proud. Yashdeep says that cooking is an art, and adds that it is an act of karma one does through cooking and feeling, and he later backfires at Vanraj for disrespecting Anupamaa’s cooking skills. After a while, when Yashdeep is about to leave, Anupamaa apologises to Yashdeep for Vanraj’s arrogance. However, Vanraj stands at the door and notices the two of them talking and yet again makes another taunt at Anupamaa.

As soon as Yashdeep leaves, Anu and Vanraj get into an ugly verbal spat where Anupmaa firmly tells Vanraj that she can do whatever she wants to do and there is no one to judge him based on her equation with Yashdeep. She also tells him that he has no authority to dictate living her life.

Shruti Surprises Anuj Kapadia With Wedding Ring

On the other hand, Anuj Kapadia was seen drunk and he recalls his memory with Anupamaa, while he thinks of Anu, he simultaneously thinks about Shruti and Aadhya’s future as well. Inbetween that, Anuj receives a video call from Chotti, later it turns out to be Shruti on the call. Shruti gets emotional after she talks about the tragic death of her parents, she then later surprises Anuj with a wedding ring and informs her that her parents had already spent an extravagant amount of money on buying the wedding outfits and the ring. Later Shruti pleads Anuj to visit India and stay with her once he is done with his food festival.

Titu and Dimpy Inform Adhik About Pakhi’s Hideous Act

Later in the episode, Titu and Dimpy are seen together, where they inform, Pakhi’s husband about her ex-wife’s hideous act. While Dimpy and Titu explain Adhik everything about Pakhi, meeting a police officer to make a strong case against Adhik. As soon as he came to know about Pakhi, he never thought that she would stoop down to this level. He also recalls an incident where he once told Pakhi to take care of her daughter instead, she went out to have drinks with her friends. While coming back home, Adhik and Pakhi had a heated argument when Pakhi almost dropped her daughter, and that is when Adhik raged at her.

What are your thoughts on Vanraj’s arrogance with Anupamaa? Do you think Anuj Kapadia would marry Shruti? Watch this space to get the latest updates on the popular daily soap Anupamaa!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.