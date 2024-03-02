Home

Anupamaa Latest Update: Anuj Kapadia brings a devastating news about Shruti's parents. Anupamaa takes care of Anuj and Shruti, Aadhya notices and gets furious. Read along.

Anupamaa Update: In the latest episode of the popular Hindi daily show, Anupamaa, Anu brings her granddaughter to Yashdeep’s hotel, in between the conversation, Shruti visits Anupamaa’s workplace to check on her. While she comes to meet Anupamaa to reveal her marriage plan, Anuj Kapadia informs her about the tragic death of her parents. In the episode, Vanraj lashes out at Pakhi for not telling the truth and plans to separate Dimpy from Titu. Read along.

Shruti Opens Up To Anupamaa About Her Marriage Plans with Anuj Kapadia

At the start of the episode, Anupamaa is seen bringing her granddaughter to Yashdeep’s restaurant. At the same time, Yash was inquiring about Anupamaa’s dance practice suddenly Shruti appears at Anupamaa’s restaurant to talk about her marriage proposal with Anuj Kapadia. Shruti gives a piece of shocking news to Anupamaa. She came to inform Anu about how her wedding plans had been called off due to her circumstances. It is worth noting that Anupamaa after hearing Shruti’s distress, Anupmaa inquires about Choti’s condition. At the same time, Shruti self-introspected her life at Anupmaa’s hotel, thinking about why in the first place she came to Yahsdeep’s hotel. Shruti then requests a special cup of tea made by Anupamaa.

Anuj Kapadia Informs Shruti About The Tragic News

As Anupamaa brought her special tea, she noticed Shruti continuously declining Anuj Kapadia’s phone. Later Anuj visits Yashdeep’s hotel and shares the unexpected death of Shruti’s parents who were on their way to meet their daughter, but unexpectedly the plan crashed. After hearing the bad news, Shruti was in despair and broke down. She couldn’t handle the death of her parents, later she was seen fainting. Anuj carried back Shruti to her house, and Yashdeep insisted that Anupamaa should go with Anuj.

As soon as they reached home, the doctor informed Anuj and Anupama to take special care of Shruti as it was a serious matter concerning her health. Looking at the situation, Anu notices Anuj is in complete distress and tells him to take care of the well-being of Shruti. Then Anupamaa informs, Anuj that Shruti’s parents might have missed the flight as it was very common for passengers to miss their flight. Anuj then starts inquiring the same.

Shruti Gains Conscience, Cries In Consolobly, Asks Anuj Not To Leave Her

In the episode, Anuja saw Shruti gaining consciousness and requesting Anuj Kapadia not to leave her alone and informed her that he would be on her side and would take care of her. Anupamaa on the other hand worries that if Aadhya notices her interfering between Anuj and Shruti’s equation, she might be angry and it might cause her trouble.

Vanraj Teaches Pakhi a Lesson, Dimpy Will Go To America

In between the tragic news of Shruti’s parents, Vanraj gets to know about the hideous act of Pakhi. As soon as he reaches home Vanraj lashes out at Pakhi and informs her not to cross the line with Titu, also also tells her that he has done a lot for the family and in return he had been gaining nothing but losing his respect in the family.

Vanraj also informs Dimpy to stay away from Titu and tells her to clear her equation with him. He then later informs Dimpy that she will be going to America with Vanraj. However, Dimpy refuses to go with Vanraj to America as she has dedicated her life to her dance studio.

What are your thoughts on Vanraj’s take on Dimpy’s equation with Titu? Do you think Aadhya will reconsider Anupamaa as a part of Anuj’s family? Watch this space to get the latest updates on the popular Hindi daily soap Anupamaa!

