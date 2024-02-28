Home

Anupamaa New Update: Anuj Kapadia Gets Jealous Of Anu and Yashdeep’s Closeness, Anupamaa Finds Dream Job In America

Anupamaa Update: In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Anuj Kapadia was spotted getting jealous of Yashdeep's closeness with Anupamaa. Read along.

Anupamaa Update: The popular Hindi daily soap opera show Anupamaa has been grabbing headlines since Anupmaa and Anuj Kapadia parted ways. In the latest episode of Anupamaa, it was witnessed that Anuj gets jealous of Yashdeep’s closeness with Anupamaa. The episode also showed the affection between Dimpy and Titu. Read along.

Anuja Kapadia Notices Yashdeep Holding Anupamaa

At the start of the episode, Yashdeep informs Anupmaa about the tragic incident of Tiya (Dance Teacher) that she was diagnosed with cancer. Just as the conversation between Anupamaa and Yashdeep started he starts to appreciate Anu’s kind words for keeping Tiya in her prayers. As Anu and Yashdeep walk together, a cyclist suddenly collides with Anupmaa.

Just before Anupamaa falls Yashdeep grabs Anupamaa and saves her from a disasterful event. But later in the episode, the audience went bonkers when Anuj Kapadia and Toshu noticed Yashdeep grabbing Anu. Looking at the situation Anuj Kapadia gets furious and there’s nothing he can do about it. On the other hand, as Toshu sees her mother with Yashdeep, he starts to speak ill of her and states that she’s trying to build new relations with an outsider. However, Anuj slammed Toshu for commenting on his mother and asked for an apology.

Anuj Kapadia Signs Deal with Yashdeep

Anuj Kapadia came to visit Yashdeep with a deal to set up a food stall which would help Anuj Kapadia grow his business. While Anuj was planning to cut a deal with Yash, he initially refused to take the offer, but later when Anupamaa insisted that Yashdeep, not involve her equation with Anuj in his business decision. That is when Yasdhdeep agreed to Anuj Kapdia’s terms and conditions for setting up the food stall. Once the deal was done Yashdeep told Anuapmaa to take care of everything, as he wouldn’t be handle cooking and business at the same time.

As Yashdeep and Anupamaa are ready to leave as a sign of agreeing on the deal, Anuj extends his hands towards Anupamaa, however, Anu before she does anything Yashdeep interrupts and shakes hands with Anuj. It is also worth noting that Anupamaa preferred to call Anuj Kapadia ‘sir’ and not with his usual call i.e. ‘Anuj Ji’.

Anupamaa Finds Her Dream Job

In the later part of the episode, Anupamaa is seen taking the dance class at Tiya’s dance studio, where one of the dancers asks why Anupamaa is learning dance at this age. To this Anupamaa firmly replies that for dance age doesn’t matter but passion does.

What are your thoughts on Anupamaa meeting with Anuj Kapadia? Do you think Anupamaa and Anuj should clear their equation? Watch this space to get the latest updates on the popular Hindi daily show, Anupamaa!

