Anupamaa New Update: Anuj Kapadia Infroms Anupamaa About New CCTV Footage Found Against Paritosh, Will Toshu Now Confess To The Police?

The daily soap Anupamaa, has kept its viewers at the edge of its seat. Anuj Kapadia comes up with a fresh evidence against Anupamaa's son Paritosh. On the other hand Anupamaa's gets a second chance to teach dance at Diya's dance studio. Read on to find more.

Anupamaa Latest Update: Fans of the popular daily show went bonkers when Anuj Kapadia found new evidence against Anupamaa’s son Paritosh. In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that Toshu was hiding the necklace in her mother’s handbag. On the other side, Anuj finally visits India, to meet Shruti and her daughter Aadhya. For the unversed, Shruti’s parents had recently passed away which affected her mental health and she ended up admitting to the hospital, to look after her, Anuj sent his daughter Choti with her to take care of her. Back at Paritosh’s home Kinjal and Toshu’s ugly verbal spat continues until Vanraj interferes. Read along to find more.

Kinjal and Paritosh Argue Over Pari, Vanraj Interfers

The equation between Paritosh and the brawlers was only known to Vanraj as he was the one who came to save his son from the goons. For the unversed, Paritosh had earlier taken a hefty amount from the brawlers, now that he couldn’t repay the money, the goons are after Toshu’s wife and daughter. To handle the chaos in his life Paritosh decided to frame his mother, for stealing the necklace so that later he could settle with the brawlers. However, Toshu’s situation backfired on him, which led to Anupamaa’s arrest in the first place.

While Toshu was yet to figure out about Anupamaa’s return from the prison, Paritosh was still in the fear that, his daughter Pari might be under threat. Thinking of the devastating situation, Paritosh requests Kinjal not to send their daughter to school for a few days. Inquiring about the same, Kinjal demands the reason for not sending their daughter to school for a few days. Later in the episode, both Kinjal and Toshu are seen having an ugly verbal spat, just before Baa interferes and stops the chaos. To handle the situation, Vanraj requested Kinjal not to send Pari to school for a few days to which she agreed without asking why.

Anupamaa’s Arrest Gets Broadcasted On Television,

Anupamaa recalls the incident when she was allegedly taken to prison, without giving her the option of speaking for herself. To this date, Anupamaa’s arrest still haunts her while she walks out of her house. While going to Paritosh’s home, Anupamaa notices Baa watching Anu’s arrest on television. Once Anu sees Anu watching her arrest, she tells her that she can opt to switch off the TV but she doesn’t. Even though being mad at her son, Anu comes to their home with breakfast and gets off to work.

In Anupamaa’s life not everything was negative for her, remember her dance class? While going to the dance class, Anu apologises to Diya that she might lose students because of her wrongful arrest. On the other hand, Diya refuses Anupamaa’s apology and offers to take two dance classes in her studio as she is busy with her schedule.

Anuj Kapadia Makes A Trip To India, Meets Shruti and Aadhya

Later, in the episode, it was witnessed that Anuj Kapadia makes a surprise visit to India as he meets her daughter and Shruti. He apologises to both for reaching out late as he was busy with his schedule. On the other hand, Aadhya desperately waits for her father to arrive. As soon as Shruti notices Anuj Kapadia and breaks down after noticing him, and requests her not to leave her. She further begs him not to leave, Anuj tells her not over think about the situation as he will be there for her until Shruti gets well.

In the hospital, Anuj Kapadia gets a call from his lawyer regarding Anupamaa’s arrest, he informs him about Anu’s bail. He goes on to thank him but instead, the lawyer tells him to thank Yashdeep in the first place as he was the one who got Anupamaa’s bail.

Anuj Kapdia Finds New CCTV Footage, Confirms Toshu Was The Reason Behind Anupamaa’s Jail Time

At the end of the episode, Anuj Kapadia gets a call from his firm and he tells them to send every single CCTV footage they recorded in and around the event. In every scene, Toshu along with the brawlers were seen having a conversation. At the moment, Anuj recalls the incident when Toshu had told Anuj that they were the visitors. While looking at every CCTV footage, Anuj was shocked to see, that it was Paritosh who hid the necklace in the very first place. He then later calls and informs Anupamaa about the same. While Anupamaa did suspect her son, Anuj confirmed that it was Toshu who hid the necklace. After knowing the full incident, Anupamaa assures that her son will speak the truth about stealing the necklace in the first place in front of the police.

Will Paritosh confront to Anupamaa? Do you think that Anuj Kapdia will return to Anu? Watch this space to get the latest news on the popular daily show Anupamaa.

