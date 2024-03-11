Home

Entertainment

Anupamaa New Update: Anuj Kapadia, Yashdeep Step Up To Rescue Anupamaa From Prison, Vanraj Blames Anu For Stealing

Anupamaa New Update: Anuj Kapadia, Yashdeep Step Up To Rescue Anupamaa From Prison, Vanraj Blames Anu For Stealing

Anupamaa Latest Update: In the recent episode of the daily soap, Anupamaa is put behind bars after the police finds her guilt of stealing. On the other hand, Paritosh regrets putting her mother in prison. Read on.

Anupamaa New Update: Anuj Kapadia, Yashdeep Step Up To Rescue Anupamaa From Prison, Vanraj Blames Anu For Stealing

Anuapamaa Latest Update: The popular Hindi daily soap has been grabbing headlines on social media, since netizens were shocked to witness that Anupamaa, was taken into police custody, her tears and emotional breakdown couldn’t keep her away from the bars. On the other hand, Paritosh found himself guilty of sending his mother to prison in the first place. A lot of chaos has been happening since Vanraj and Baa visited America as well, the tension between Anuj Kapadia and Vanraj has been soaring as high as ever before. But MaAn fans were relieved that Yashdeep and Anuj joined their hands to get Anupamaa out of prison. Read on.

Anupamaa Gets Arrested By Police, Anuj and Yashdeep Rush To The Prison

At the start of the latest episode, it was witnessed that Anupamaa was being dragged to jail, by the American Police, as she was found allegedly stealing the costliest necklace from the festival organised by Anuj Kapadia’s company. However, after multiple attempts of Anuj, Yashdeep, and Baa’s pleading the police took away Anupamaa for stealing the necklace in the first place. While Anu was in the car heading towards the prison, she had a ray of hope that Anuj Kapadia was there for her and would surely find a way out.

And if not Anuj her boss, Yashdeep is also there to help her get out of prison. Anupamaa broke down emotionally when she thought of her son, Paritosh who would be joining the team, to rescue her mother from the prison. It turns out that Paritosh found out at the very last moment that his daughter Angel, was not kidnapped.

Kinjal Defends Her Mother-In-Law, Slams Vanraj and Baa For Speaking Ill of Anupamaa

When Anupamaa was taken into police custody, her family was at Anuj’s company, where Paritosh, overheard the conversation between Kinjal and Paul. It turned out that Pual was the person who took Angel to her home, while Toshu misunderstood that the goons had kidnapped her daughter, which was the sole reason that Paritosh hid the necklace in her mother’s handbag.

However, when the entire family comes home Vanraj including Baa starts to sabotage Anupamaa’s character where they blame that she might have an affair with Anuj Kapadia, and she might be in desperate need of money. However, fans were shocked to witness that Kinjal defended her mother-in-law in the first place and started to lash out at everyone blaming Anupamaa for the responsibility. At the same moment, Paritosh was tensed to see the situation, later Kinjal walked up to him and inquired if Toshu was responsible for Anupamaa’s arrest. However, within seconds, Paritosh denied the fact that he had no connection to her mother’s stealing.

Anuj Kapadia Breaks Down After Seeing Anupamaa In Prison

While Anupamaa’s family was back at their home, Yashdeeo Dhillon and Anuj Kapadia, rushed to the prison to check on Anupamaa’s well-being. While on their way heading to the prison, Yashdeep advised him to control his anger, as the situation is very sensitive, and Anupamaa can get in more trouble. After reaching the prison, Anuj Kapadia lost his cool when, the police authorities didn’t let them see Anu behind bars, with the help of Yashdeep’s lawyers, he advised the dealers to take back the theft case as the necklace was found. However, after several attempts, it was noticed that Anuj broke down in tears after watching Anupamaa in the prison, he asked Anu to stay strong and told her not to cry, as the episode continued, Anuj got a call from her daughter Aadhya, it was a reminder that he had to fly back to India to take care of Shruti. Yashdeep standing beside him notices his situation and tells him to take care of Shruti as he would take care of Anu.

Anupamaa asked Yashdeep if her family came to see her, however, Yash denied that her family couldn’t make it to the prison. Toward the end of the episode, Yashdeep Dhillon, assures Anupamaa that, he will be staying beside her no matter what situation arises, and he will be there for her forever. The episode ends.

What are the chances of Anupamaa leaving the prison? Do you think Paritosh will turn himself in to the police? Will Anuj Kapadia look after Anu or Shruti? Stay tuned to find out what exactly happens in the popular daily soap, Anupamaa!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.