Anupamaa New Update: Anupamaa Breaks Down As Shruti Decides To Stay with Aadhya-Anuj, MaAn Fans Disapprove

Anupamaa Update: In the latest episode of the popular Hindi daily soap, Anupamaa, Shruti clears equation with Anuj Kapadia, and Anupamaa gets emotional ash Aadhya departs from Anupamaa's life. Read along.

Anupamaa Update: In the latest update of the popular Hindi daily soap, Anupmaa has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. It was witnessed that Shurti (Sukriti Kandpal) had chosen to stay with Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna). Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) found herself heartbroken when she came to know about the incident when Shruti returned and Anuj and Aadhya away from her. Later in the episode, Anupamaa explained how much she adored Adhyaa to Yashdeep and the other staff members. Read along.

Anupamaa Breaks Down Emotionally After Aadhya Leaves, Yashdeep Consoles Anu

It was an emotional moment when Aadhya left Anupamaa alone, however, after Yasheep tried to console Anu telling her that Aadhya was still a kid and it was her mistake that she couldn’t understand feelings of Anupamaa. Aadhya remembers being scolded by Anupama and feels that Anupama portrayed herself as a victim, making Aadhya look like the villain. Anuj is concerned about what might have transpired between Anupama and Aadhya.

Anupama confides in Yashdeep about her plans to resume professional dancing, emphasizing its importance to her alongside cooking. Yashdeep offers to find a dance class for her, to which Anupama expresses gratitude. She then reflects on Kinjal and Pari, and checks Kinjal’s message informing her that she has successfully contacted Toshu.

Shruti Clears Past Equation with Anuj Kapadia

It came as a shock when Shruti decided to return with Anuj Kapadia. When Aadhya dosed off to sleep, it was then when Shruti entered the room and Anuj arrived. Later in the episode, Shruti and Anuj Kapadia were seen talking about their past equation before she decided to leave the house. However, Anuj regretted when Shruti had left the house, later he apologised. The duo also discussed how their lives have strangled apart even when they were quite smart enough to understand the situation.

Anuj informs Shruti that she has the option to leave the house, but Shruti disagrees, stating that she will stay for the sake of Aadhya. Anuj expresses to Shruti that their friendship was not solely because of Aadhya, but because he genuinely finds her sweet and intelligent. Shruti assures Anuj that she will remain in the house until Aadhya feels better.

After Anuj departs, Shruti becomes emotional, realizing that he only sees her as a friend while she has deeper feelings for him. She cries, acknowledging that their friendship now brings her pain.

What are your thoughts on the equation between Shruti and Anuj Kapadia? Do you think now Anupamaa and Anuj can clear their relationship? Watch this space to get the latest updates on the popular Hindi daily soap, Anupamaa!

