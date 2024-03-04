Home

Anupamaa New Update: Anupamaa Clears Equation with Anuj Kapadia, Vanraj Asks Dimpy, Pakhi To End Relationship with Tapish, #MaAn Fans Get Emotional

Anupama Update: In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Aadhya finds out about Anuj Kapadia's equation with Anupamaa. Yashdeep on the other hand shouts at Anu for THIS reason. Read along.

Anupamaa Update: In the latest episode of daily opera, Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly finally gets to set up her stall at Anuj Kapadia’s food festival. Also in the episode, it is witnessed that Vanraj is set to visit America. Anupamaa talks to her son Toshu about being loyal since the beginning, she appreciates Toshu for starting a new career at Anuj Kapadia’s company. However, what came as a shock was when Yashdeep entered the scene and cared for Anupamaa instead of Anuj Kapadia. Read along.

Anupamaa Clears Equation with Anuj Kapadia

At the beginning of the episode, Anupamaa is seen consulting her son Toshu. She also recalls a time when he was the topper of the class and everyone used to appreciate his hard work. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, Toshu falls prey to goons who threaten him to return their money. Anupamaa on the other hand motivates Toshu’s courage to come forward and lead his family in the right direction. Later Anupamaa leaves Toshu’s house and goes to Anuj Kapadia’s company. Read along.

Later in the episode Anuj Kapadia takes the name tag of Anupamaa and puts it around his neck. Soon Anupamaa arrives at the food festival and notices her name tag is nowhere to be found and she is denied entry. On the other hand, Anuj who had Anu’s name tag spotted her and had a flashback, when he spotted Anupamaa standing outside the entry gate, Anuj rushed to the spot. When Anuj reached, Anu noticed her name tag on Anuj’s neck.

As the episode continued, Anupamaa tried to take off her name tag from Anuj’s neck, in the process of taking off the name tag, Anupamaa suddenly pulled off her ID card and told Anuj that many things in life are unsolvable and it is better to pull it off ad walks away. However, it is worth noting that Anuj notices Anuapamaa setting up her stall all on her own, while he goes to help her out, Anuj Kapadia gets stunned when Yashdeep enters the scene.

At the food festival, Yashdeep came forward to help Anupamaa and informed Anuj that he might have other important things to focus on. While setting up the stall, Anupamaa got hurt on her leg, before Anuj Kapadia rushed to the spot, it was once again Yashdeep who took care of Anu, and Anuj couldn’t do anything but stand and watch. Anuj gets jealous of Yashdeep’s treatment of Anupamaa. He notices that Yashdeep gives an order to Anu to sit down and follow the orders given by her boss, as Yash is about to apply medicine at Anu’s feet, Anuj Kapadia in frustration breaks his name tag.

Vanraj Lashes Out At Dimpy and Pakhi

Before Vanraj flies off to America, he teaches Dimpy and Pakhi a lesson that no one behind his back should go and meet Tapish. Vanraj further warns Dimpy and Pakhi to behave in the house, and tells them that he doesn’t want any more trouble entering his house. However, later that night Pakhi stops Dimpy and her mother thinking that they are on their way to meet Tapish at midnight. However, Vanraj’s wife warns Pakhi to talk about Tapish, she and Dimpy are on their way to get stationery items for their kids from one of their uncle’s house. Dimpy gets frustrated with Pakhi and tells her not to think negatively as they are a family and tells her to trust.

Anuj Kapadia Writes Letter To Anupamaa

At the end of the episode, Anupmaa with her bruised leg works at her food stall. Anupamaa gets a letter from Anuj that he still remembers the time when Anu got hurt while dancing and she dipped her leg in hot water to relieve pain, and he still knows that after the hectic work at the food stall, she might need the same treatment today. As Anuj is about to meet Anupamaa, suddenly Aadhyad arrives at the food festival and shouts at the top of her voice stating that, he has forgotten everything between him and Shruti. Aadhya tells her father that Anuj, Shruti, and Aadhya are the only family he should be looking after and not Anupamaa.

What are your thoughts on Anuj Kapadia’s clearing equation with Anupamaa? Do you think what Aadhya did was right? Watch this space to get the latest update on Anupamaa!

