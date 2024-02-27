Anupamaa New Update: Anupamaa Gets Dream Job In America, Aadhya Wants Anuj Kapadia To Patch Up With Shruti BUT #MaAn Fans Disapprove

Home

Anupamaa Latest Udpate: In the recent episode of the daily soap opera, Anupamaa finds her dream job with the help of Yashdeep. Later Aadhya insists Anuj and Shruti to work on their relationship.

Anupamaa Update: The popular Hindi daily soap opera Anupamaa has kept its audience at the edge of its seats. In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Toshu finds a job at Anuj Kapadia’s company. However, what grabbed the viewers’ attention was when Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) dialed Anuj Kapadia’s (Gaurav Khanna) phone to get an update on Aadhya. It is to be noted that while Anu and Anuj talked over the phone, Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) overheard the conversation between them and walked away. Read along.

Toshu Finds Job at Anuj Kapadia’s Firm, Makes Anupamaa Worried

As the episode begins Anupamaa is seen consulting Toshu to behave well at Anuj Kapadia’s firm. She also pointed out to Toshu that he now has to care for his wife and girl child. Anupamaa also suggests Toshu leave his bad habits of gambling with goons who caused his family trouble. However, Toshu, suggested that he would be taking an advance from his pay on the first day of his work to bear his expenses and to buy a new house. On the other hand, Anupamaa suggested Toshu to first pay back the debts he has and later think of buying a house. Later in the episode, it was witnessed that Kinjal (Toshu’s wife) insisted that Anupamaa should call Anuj and ask about Choti’s (Aadhya) health.

Aadhya Insists Anuj Kapadia To ‘Patch Up’ with Shruti

Before Anupamaa called Anuj to check on Aadhya. Choti was seen desperately convincing his father and Shruti to patch up. She was seen holding both of their hand and stated that she wanted a family like this and she wanted Shruti to take care of her. Although Shruti and Anuj were not taking Aadhya’s point seriously. Anuj on the other hand told her daughter not to force Shruti into anything and mentioned that it is a decision adults need to make, and it cannot be taken drastically. The conversation between them was interrupted when Anupamaa called Anuj Kapadia.

On the call, Anupamaa was seen inquiring about Aadhya’s update and was about to keep the phone. But what came as a shock was when Anuj Kapadia recalled his past when he first wore spectacles when he was with Anupamaa and it reminded him of her. However, Anupamaa controlling her emotions diverts the topics and tells Anuj that she needs to get back to her work and focus on dancing.

Anupamaa Gets Her Dream Job in America

Anupamaa fans must be very happy to know that she has been making continuous progress since she visited America. In the second half of the episode, Anupamaa is seen practicing classical dance with Yasdeep’s friend who is also a teacher at her dance studio. Looking at the enthusiasm for Anupamaa’s dance, Yashdeep’s friend was seen insisting not only on dancing but also on teaching the students joining her dance academy. Later Yashdeep was seen encouraging Anupamaa’s journey and called her a successful woman. Anumapaa is later seen thanking Yashdeep for her success after coming to America, he later tells Anupamaa that he was not the reason for success but he was a mere path to guide Anupamaa’s success.

What are your thoughts on Anuj Kapadia tying the knot with Shruti? Do you think Anuj would listen to her daughter or will he return to Anupamaa? Watch this space to get the latest updates on the Hindi daily show, Anupamaa!

