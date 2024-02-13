Home

In the latest episode of the daily soap opera, Anuj compared Anupamaa with Aadhya, to this MaAn fans got really upset and reacted to Anuj Kapadia's behaviour. Read along.

Anupamaa New Update: MaAn Fans Furious as Anuj Compares Aadhya with Anupama - Check Reactions

Mumbai: In the latest episode of the daily soap opera, Anupamaa has been entertaining its fans for quite a while, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna the daily soap took an unexpected turn. In the previous episode, Anupamaa was hesitant to meet Anuj but later somehow Anupamaa decided to see Anuj however, Anuj was heartbroken when he informed that he was still in love with Anupama. Anuj in desperation asked her where was she for the past five years. MaAn fans were taken aback when he compared Anu with Aadhya. Take a look at what fans of daily soap had to say.

Netizens React To Anuj Kapadia’s Comparison of Anupamaa To Aadhya

On X (Twitter) platform, fans of the daily soap opera were furious when Anuj Kapadia compared Aunpamaa with Aadhya. While Anuj lashed out at Anupamaa, has left netizens thinking about the relationship between Anupamaa and Vanraj in the past. While Anuj’s comparison has backfired on him, fans on social media are raging at him for his unruly behaviour of comparing.

An X user commented, “Choti/ Adhya is NOTHING like #anupamaa .. Anu doesn’t lie, manipulate, plot & plan. She cannot be rude or unfair! That 12 yr old is NOT a parchayi of Anu. That kid is a result of Maaya’s genes, Anuj’s parvarish & Shru’s pampering (sic).”

Another user stated, “Mini Maaya isnt like #Anupamaa in anything she’s a carbon copy of her BIO MAA, Millions of miles apart from Anu she can never be like her ever she’s a parchhai of her bio mother n poops thats all (sic).”

Another individual stated, “The behaviour of MK is unacceptable. Just because he loves #Anupamaa doesn’t give him the right to mistreat her. How dare he raise his voice at a woman in a public place? This is not the first time either. I think MK needs help more than Aadhya. His actions are disgusting.”

Take a look at the tweets shared by fans of Anupamaa’s show:

Did Anuj say Aadhya is like Anupamaa in heart and soul? I’m sorry but how? Perhaps I’m looking at it from a normal view but how is she like Anupamaa? All I see is a manipulative child who misbehaves… 😳😥 #Anupamaa — Jenna🥰✨ (@Meera125678) February 12, 2024

Aadhya is nowhere near or close to our anu.looking at 12yrs old doing all these manipulations & controlling adults,she is more like bio mother maya #Anupamaa — Neha (@nehalovesDVD) February 12, 2024

The promo of the daily soap opera showed that Shurti who is the finance of Anuj Kapadia knows the front and back of his fiance. On Shruti’s birthday, Anuj tries bluffing his wife to meet Anupamaa. But later Anuj confesses to his finance and says he will meet Anupamaa after several years.

Do you think what Anuj Kapadia did was right against Anupamaa? Watch this space for regular updates on the popular daily soap opera, Anupamaa!

