Anupamaa New Update: MaAn Fans Praise Anupama’s Bravery After Aadhya Gets Kidnapped, Watch

Anupamaa Update: In the recent episode of the popular Hindi daily soap Anupamaa, Aadhya gets adducted by a goon, later Anupamaa comes and rescues her from the situation- Watch.

Anupamaa: The viewers of the popular Hindi daily soap, Anupamaa have yet again captivated its audience with the unexpected twist in the show. Fans have been impressed with Anupamaa’s actions since she saved Aadhya from getting abducted. In the recent episode of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), it was witnessed that Anu had reunited with Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna), and the couple confronted each other about their love. However, what captured the audience was when Aadhya was abducted, it was Anupamaa who showed up and rescued her. Read along.

Anupamaa Saves Aadhya From Getting Abducted, Later Consoles Her

During the promo of Anupamaa, it was witnessed that Aadhya was abducted by a stranger in a desolate place where she was under attack. It is important to note that Aadhya kept on shouting Anupamaa’s names despite hating her for everything she had done. Later in the promo video, Anupmaa shows up and takes charge of protecting Aadhya from the stranger who attacked her. At last in the promo, it was shown that Anupamaa hugs Aadhya and consoles her. Looking at the incident, MaAn fans praised the bravery of Anupamaa for saving Aadhya. Take a look at what netizens say about Anu’s bravery.

MaAn Fans On Social Media Lauds Anupamaa’s Bravery

Fans on the internet went bonkers when Anupamaa showed up and saved Aadhya from the situation. An X user commented, “No matter how close #Anupamaa’s kids are with their Dad, how much they HATE/RESENT her, they’ll always 1st call her name when they’re in trouble. SF re going to the US. It’s like Aadhya will need Anu whenever Anu’s with SF in the US & on one call she’ll leave everything to be with CA (sic).”

PC No matter how close #Anupamaa‘s kids re wit their Dad, how much they HATE/RESENT her, they’ll always 1st call her name whn they’re in trouble. SF re going to US. It’s like Aadhya wil need Anu whenever Anu’s wit SF in US & on one call she’ll leave everything to be wit CA pic.twitter.com/B4JlztTASf — ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) February 20, 2024

Another user wrote, “Did AK phone Anu or Shruti about Adhya missing? Just that the PC is showing S looking at her phone and worried. Maybe Anu just stumbled across CA (sic).” The third user commented, “Tee mushibat ke time sab se pehla sabd MAA hi nikalti hai muhan se chahe maa pash ho ya Durr .. achhe ya buri ..ye normal hai ..dad ke pyaar se comparison wali baat nahi (sic).”

Fans on social media couldn’t stop comparing when Anupamaa showed up at the time when Aadhya needed her, while many praised Anu for her bravery many also indicated that a mother’s love is always true for their child.

What are your thoughts about the equation between Aadhya and Anupamaa? Do you think Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia getting back together is the right choice?

Watch this space to get the latest updates on the popular Hindi daily soap Anupamaa!

