Home

Entertainment

Anupamaa New Update: Paritosh’s Desperate Situation Lands Anupamaa in Jail, Anuj Choose Anu Over Shruti

Anupamaa New Update: Paritosh’s Desperate Situation Lands Anupamaa in Jail, Anuj Choose Anu Over Shruti

Anupamaa Update: In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Toshu's hideous act puts her mother behind bars. Police arrives at Anuj's company to arrest Anupamaa. Read on.

Anupamaa New Update: Paritosh's Desperate Situation Lands Anupamaa in Jail, Anuj Choose Anu Over Shruti

Anupamaa Latest Update: In the latest episode of the popular Hindi daily soap, Anupamaa finds herself in deep trouble. Toshu on the other hand does something unexpected that his daughter’s life is on the line. It is important to note that Anupamaa made the Indian tradition proud at Anuj Kapadia’s grand food festival. Anuj after having an ugly verbal spat with Paritosh, continues to find him apologising for bashing out at him. Read along.

Anupamaa Gets Praised For Promoting Indian Traditions

In the latest episode of the daily soap, Anupamaa was seen making her Indian tradition proud, after, a reporter tried to sabotage Indian food, It was Anupamaa who came forward and clarified the equation with the reporter and told her that it is practiced in the Indian tradition to eat with hands, and it’s not unhygienic to eat with hands, Later in the episode it was noticed that Yashdeep, Baa, and others at the event praised Anu for her noble act at Anuj Kapadia’s company’s festival.

Paritosh Lands In Deep Trouble, Fights For Her Daughter’s Life

Later in the episode, it was noticed that Toshu found himself in deep trouble when goons caught him and demanded Toshu to return the money. However, after several failed attempts, the goons never backed out of the deal and threatened Toshu to take his daughter, Angel away from his family. Toshu was also seen falling at the feet of the goon and egged them to leave his daughter alone. However, later in the episode, it was witnessed that Anuj Kapadia was in desperate search of Toshu, Anuj recalled the moment when he lashed out at Toushu and he was finding him to apologise for his angry behaviour.

After multiple attempts, the goons never backed out, and made a deal with Toshu, that if they didn’t get their money back in the next 30 minutes, Paritosh may not see her daughter again. To save his daughter’s life, Toshu does something unusual, that drops the jaws of the viewers.

Anupamaa Finds Paritosh Suspicious of His Acts

Later in the episode, Toshu is seen walking in disparity towards her mother. Toshu hid the fact that he placed the costliest necklace that he stole from the locker which he had access to and hid it in Anupamaa’s handbag. However, Toshu in his mind apologies to his mother and breaks down, but he yet again decides to hide the fact that it was his son who hid the necklace in Anupamaa’s bag in the first place.

Anupamaa Lands In Trouble, Police Takes Her Under Custody

Later in the episode, a tense situation was witnessed, suddenly the police arrived at Anuj Kapdia’s company and requested everyone to cooperate with the police for checking. It was informed by the police that a necklace was stolen from the event. Later Anupamaa standing in the queue, noticed that his son was hiding from the police, finally, when Anupamaa was being checked for theft, it was found that the costliest necklace was found in Anu’s handbag. Anuj, Yashdeep, and Baa were shocked to see that Anupama had stolen the necklace.

Do you think Anupamaa would ever forgive his son’s act? Will Anupamaa return from prison? Watch this space to get the latest update of the popular Hindi daily soap Anupamaa.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.