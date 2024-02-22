Home

Anupamaa New Update: Shruti Leaves Anuj Kapadia, Aadhya Cries Inconsolably, Fans Get Emotional, Watch

Anupamaa Update: In the latest episode of the daily soap, Anupmaa Shruti leaves Anuj Kapadia after witness a photo of Anu and Anuj. Read along.

Anupamaa Update: The popular Hindi daily soap Anupamaa has yet again made its fans emotional. In the latest episode of Anupmaa, Anuj’s fiance Shurti plans to part ways with Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna). Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) had previously known the equation between Anuj and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). However, after looking at the photo of Anu and Anuj together, Shurti soon realised the fact that Anuj had always prioritised Anupamaa despite being away from her for years. Read along.

Aadhya Breaks Down Emotionally As Shurti Leaves Anuj Kapadia

After Shurti looks at the pictures of Anupmaa and Anuj together, she then bids adieu to Anuj and Aadhya. However, Aadhya tries her best to stop Shruti from leaving, but she refuses to stay nor listen to Aadhya’s plead. On the flip side, Kinjal encounters Anupamaa and informs her about Anuj’s offer of a job in the company to Toshu. Nonetheless, Anupmaa asked her not to drag her into the situation.

Fans Get Emotional As Shruti Leaves Anuj Kapadia

As soon as the news came on social media about Shurti departing from Anuj’s house netizens on social media went bonkers knowing the fact that Shruti was the one suffering in between Anupmaa and Anuj Kapadia’s unsaid love.

An X user penned, “She was not able to go,bt the moment she saw Anu’s pic, she just couldn’t stop coz #Anupamaa was always there between them. Hurt is real #SukritiKandpal, u were fab. How beautifully u presented this scene without saying much #ShrutiAhuja #Anupamaa (sic).”

Take a look at X/Twitter Post:

She was not able to go,bt the moment she saw Anu’s pic,she just couldn’t stop coz #Anupamaa was always there between them. Hurt is real💔#SukritiKandpal, u were fab. How beautifully u presented this scene without saying much 🙌#ShrutiAhuja #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/oiyrATb427 — Be Positive (@vibha510) February 21, 2024

The second user wrote, “No, Anupama wasn’t in between ever. Shruti didn’t realise the extent of MaAn’s hold on EO till she saw it in person. Why would she tear a picture when by her own acknowledgement she was always alone in her so called relationship with Anuj/Aadhya? (sic).”

The third comment read, “Fab indeed! Her subtle acting made Shru more vulnerable and likable. Will miss her (sic).”

Another comment on X/Twitter read, “y for clearing this Aadhya that you want “meri akeli ki maa”. No mother of 4 kids can be of only one child. It was never about bio vs adopted. Expectations from Anu are so unreal to be true. Aadhya priorly tell Shruti that no sibling you want (sic).”

What are your thoughts on Shurt sacrificing her love for Anuj Kapadia? Do you think what Shruti did is right? Watch this space to get the latest update on the popular Hindi daily soap opera, Anupamaa!

