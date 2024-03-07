Home

Entertainment

Anupamaa New Update: Toshu Spill Beans About Anupamaa’s Equation with Anuj Kapadia, Vanraj Lashes Out At Anu For Calling His Son A ‘Thief’

Anupamaa New Update: Toshu Spill Beans About Anupamaa’s Equation with Anuj Kapadia, Vanraj Lashes Out At Anu For Calling His Son A ‘Thief’

Anupamaa Latest Update: In the recent episode of the daily soap, Anupamaa gets into a heated argument with Vanraj and Baa. On the other hand Toshu spills the beans of working at Anuj Kapadia's firm. Read on.

Anupamaa New Update: Toshu Spill Beans About Anupamaa’s Equation with Anuj Kapadia, Vanraj Lashes Out At Anu For Calling His Son A ‘Thief’

Anupamaa Update: In the latest episode of the popular Hindi daily soap Anupamaa has grabbed the attention of its viewers, since the visit of Vanraj and Baa to America, things have been in turmoil for Anupamaa. In the episode, it was witnessed that the equation between Anupamaa and Vanraj continues to soar. The tension between the two disrupts the peace in Toshu’s family. On the other hand, Anuj Kapadia recalls his time with Anu and remembers the fate of Shruti and Aadhya. But what caught the viewers’ attention was when Anupamaa blamed her son Toshu for allegedly stealing the money to pay the goons. Read along.

Vanraj Brings Up The ‘Love Triangle’ In Anupamaa’s Life

At the start of the episode, Vanraj thinks that Anupamaa stayed at Toshu’s house even after facing so much trouble, on the other hand, Anupamaa refuses and tells Vanraj that she doesn’t stay at Toshu’s place, Anu tells the sole reason of visiting Toshu’s place is for Kinjal and Pari. Vanraj once again started arguing with his Baa regarding Anupamaa’s arrogance. On the other hand, Baa tells her son to control his anger and not to start the fight once again.

Toshu was not aware of the fact that Vanraj and Baa had been staying at his house. But as soon as Toshu visits his house, he is shocked to see his father and her grandmother. Toshu gets emotional and hugs his father and gets emotional. Later in the episode, Anupamaa was shocked that Toshu didn’t even try to contact his family. Toshu soon recalled that he had to clear the equation with her mother, yet he didn’t even talk to his father after five years.

Toshu Spill Beans Working At Anuj Kapadia’s Company, Anuapamaa Gets Tensed

It was witnessed that Toshu spilled the beans when he revealed that he works as an event manager at Anuj Kapadia’s firm. It was noticeable that Anuapmaa didn’t want Toshu to share the news of Anuj Kapadia being in America. However, Vanraj and Baa were shocked to know that Toshu had been working with Anuj Kapaida, even after knowing the disparity between Vanraj and Anuj Kapadia.

After trying to convince Toshu to leave Anuj’s firm, he still decided to stay and work with Anuj, instead of taking up a job at his father’s branch office in New York. Toshu didn’t just inform about his position at the firm. He also told his father that Anupamaa had agreed to get a stall at Anuj Kapadia’s grand event. Vanraj once again took a jibe at Anupamaa stating that her love triangle between Anuj, Vanraj, and Anupamaa isn’t over even after shifting from Ahmedabad to America.

Anupamaa Calls Toshu A ‘Thief’, Vanraj Gets Furious

Later in the episode, Anupamaa notices the money that Yashdeeep gave to her is missing from her purse and she notices that Toshu has a regretful face. While Baa was upset to see Anupamaa leave early, she inquired if Anu prepared the breakfast or not, Baa was furious to see Anuapamaa going away. Before Anu left she told Baa that certain things in life are not the same in her life. Anupamaa later accuses Toshu of stealing the money from Anu’s purse and pleads to him to pay the money back. Once again Vanraj interrupts and tells Anupamaa not to call his son a thief. In response, Anupamaa tells Vanraj to mind his business as he doesn’t know what exactly has been going on in Toshu’s family.

What are your thoughts about the equation between Anupamaa and Vanraj? Do you think Vanraj will inform about the NOC to Anu? Watch this space to get the latest updates on the daily soap, Anupamaa!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.