Anupamaa New Update: Yashdeep Advices Anuj To Focus On Shruti, Anu Gets Surprise Visit From Vanraj, #MaAn Fans Go Bonkers

Anupamaa Update: In the latest episode of Anupamaa, it was witnessed the return of Vanraj, where he met Anupamaa and her boss Yashdeep at the doorstep. Read along.

Anupamaa Update: The latest episode of the popular Hindi daily soap opera Anupamaa, has been grabbing attention since Anu decided to go to America and live her dream life. As the episode approaches, it is more likely that Anupamaa might be dealing with many problems in her life. In the latest episode, Anupamaa was seen setting up her stall at Anuj Kapdia’s food festival. Between this hectic work schedule, Anupamaa notices Toshu being attacked by goons. In the episode, Dimpy and Pakhi take their chances to settle their equation with Tapish, and finally, Vanraj visits America with her mother. Read along.

Yashdeep Advises Anuj Kapadia To Focus on Shruti and Aadhya, Anuj Kapadia Gets Confused

At the beginning of the episode, it was witnessed that Anuj Kapadia finds it difficult to see Anupamaa working and yet he couldn’t help her. Anuj advises himself that what is happening to him while Anupamaa is out of her life. While Yashdeep noticed Anuj Kapadia kicking the boxes, Yashdeep walked up to Anuj and talked about his frustration. Yashdeep initiated talking with Anuj Kapadia to understand why Anuj was frustrated.

Apart from work, Yashdeep told Anuj Kapadia that he needs to work on the relationship between Shruti and Aadhya. While Anuj refused to open up about his equation, Yashdeep was about to leave the place when Anuj started to open up about his equation with Anupamaa. Yashdeep advised him to move on and suggested to him that things in the past cannot be made right, it can rather make things worse. Yashdeep tells him to look forward and tells him to focus on his future with Shruti rather than getting attention with Anupamaa.

Pakhi Settles Equation with Raj

Later in the episode, Pakhi was seen sitting in a cafe cutting out a deal for Adhik’s action. Pakhi once again played her hideous act of punishing her ex-husband Adhik. She tells Raj, that she wants her ex-husband to rot behind bars, and she has proof that Adhik was a part of the plan to go to jail. During the conversation between Pakhi and Raj. It is worth noting that Tapish was the one overhearing their conversation in the restaurant.

Toshu Lands In Trouble, Anupamaa Saves The Day

Later in the episode, Toshu is once again seen where he was being harassed by the goons that he took money from. Toshu continues to resist the fact that he is not having any money but he promises to return. But the goons continue to threaten Toshu and demand more money. As the heated argument was about to turn between Toshu and the goons. Anupamaa interferes and tells the goon to leave his son alone. She once again lashed out at Toshu for his hideous behaviour.

Vanraj Notices Anupamaa and Yashdeep Together

While coming to Toshu’s house, Yashdeep was seen walking with Anupamaa, and suddenly a bag of vegetables slipped out of her hand. While opening the door Anuapamaa was surprised to see Vanraj opening the door, he also noticed Anu being close to Yashdeep. While another present was awaiting Anu down the hall. She then notices her mother and has a memory walk down the lane. Anupamaa was surprised and brokedown looking at the surprise visit. Towards the end of the episode, Anuj Kapadia is seen walking through a dark room gaining back his memories of Shruti and Aaddhya.

What are your thoughts on Vanraj meeting Anu and Yashdeep? Do you think Anuj Kapadia could stop thinking of Anupamaa? Watch this space to get regular updates on the popular Hindi soap Anupamaa!

