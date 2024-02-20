Home

Anupamaa New Update: Yashdeep Hands Over ‘Hard Earned’ Salary To Anupamaa, Asks Her Out For ‘Disco Date’

Anupamaa New Update: In the latest episode Anupamaa is seen happy when Yashdeep offered her 'hard earned' salary to Anu. On the other hand he also complimented Anu for her dance and asked her our for a disco date. Read along.

Anupamaa: The popular Hindi daily soap opera, Anupamaa has kept its audience at the edge of its seat. There has been quite a lot of drama currently going on in daily soap after Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) witnessed that Anu (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) were still in love with each other. Yet Anuj Kapadia confessed his true love to Anupamaa. While on the other hand. Titu arrives at Shah’s house to propose to Dimpy, but their relationship will suffer due to Pakhi’s interference. In the episode, Shruti makes a major decision to distance herself from Anuj’s life permanently. She will discuss the possibility of leaving Anuj’s house. Read along.

Yashdeep Hands Over First Salary To Anupamaa

In the upcoming episode of the TV show Anupama, Shruti decides to leave Anuj’s house. She packs her belongings and starts to leave, but Anuj stops her. Meanwhile, Yashdeep gives Anupama her well-deserved money by sharing a portion of the hotel’s profits with her, which makes Anupama very happy. This reminds Anupama of her time spent in America. In another storyline, Dimpy confides in Titu about Pakhi’s feelings for him and suggests they get married, but Titu reacts angrily and declares his love for Dimpy instead. Dimpy is left speechless upon hearing this.

Anupamaa Agrees To Go Disco Date with Yashdeep

In the TV show Anupama, Titu warns Dimpy that he will never show his face if she forces him to marry Pakhi. He expresses his anger, stating that she has only seen his love so far. Despite Dimpy’s lie that she does not love him, Titu sees through her deception. Meanwhile, Toshu informs Kinjal about his plan to work with Anuj, leading to Kinjal’s anger and disapproval. She fears that their relationship will become complicated once again because of Toshu’s decision. In the midst of all this, Yashdeep and Anupama continue their conversation, with Yashdeep complimenting Anupama’s dance and asking her about going to the disco, to which Anupama agrees.

Anupamaa Fans Give Mixed Reaction To Yashdeep Handing Over Anupamaa’s First Salary

Netizens on social media went bonkers when they witnessed Yashdeep giving Anupamaa her first ‘hard-earned salary’. A user on social media commented, “Anupamaa will be happily dancing at a silent disco, no cares, no worries, just positive vibes and happiness. How can this lady will be so stress free. Partying with employers can have another level fun because Deepu mama is Anupama’s friend now (sic).” The second post on X read, “YD paying #Anupamaa salary this way is so unprofessional yeah Anu was in a bad mood if he had paid her in the office her mood would’ve lit up.

Offering her the money this way looks like he’s doing her a favour because right now they ain’t sitting as BOSS & employee but as friends (sic).”Another user commented, “Salary for doing work between breaks. I too wanna one such job #Anupamaa Ps. Ek mahina ho gaya kya isko US aaye ? Waise YD came on Lohri, toh uss hisab se toh ho hee gaya (sic).” The last comment read, “Why some FD want #Anupamaa to bring Anuj in every success story of hers? Anu’s mom taught her how to cook. Anu’s Dad encouraged her to learn to dance. Where will Anuj fit in her ChildHood Story? Anu gave credit to him for her YTFC. Why would she give him credit for her CHS again? (sic)”

What are your thoughts on Yashdeep handing over her hard-earned salary in public? Do you think Anu is over with Anuj Kapadia now? Watch this space to get the latest updates on the popular Hindi daily soap Anupamaa!

