Anupamaa's latest episode had all sorts of emotional and romantic feelings that the audience saw. The episode talked about domestic violence that Malvika had to go through in her past. As the entire Kapadia family and Anupama were getting ready to go at the Shah house, Malvika saw something that broke her down. Her outburst came after she saw a domestic violence case in the building. Malvika locked herself in her room and she frantically searched for medicine. Anuj and Anupama tried opening the door, and once they were in, Anupama saw Malvika in an inconsolable state. She tried to calm her down and asked Anuj what had happened with her. Anuj then tells Anupama the entire past episode at Malvika's house when he had gone to surprise her when she was married.

"Malvika was in an abusive marriage and he did not know about it until he gave her a surprise visit." Anuj says he found Malvika in her room with bruises all over her body. Her husband had tortured her so much that she was always easily scared of anything that happened around. He speaks about how society asks a woman to adjust with her abusive husband not knowing the pain she is going through. Anupamaa is in tears hearing Malvika's story.

Anupama keeps her one hand on Anuj and another at Malvika and both of them kept their head on Anupama's lap. #MaAn fans on Twitter were in tears after watching the episode on Saturday morning. They were overwhelmed to see the performances of Malvika, Anupama and Anuj Kapadia.

Another fan wrote, “#Anupamaa : Talking about the performance 3 of them #GauravKhanna , @TheRupali and @aneri_vajani you 3 were fab . Aneri’s Acting of being a victim to domestic violence, Rupali mam’s care and concern and Gaurav’s Dialogue delivery and pain of seeing his sister painBroken heart #MaAn”.

Meanwhile, at the Shah house everyone is worried about Anupamaa, Anuj and Malvika, and Vanraj goes to their house. In the upcoming episodes we will see that Vanraj tells Anuj that if he ever needs him, he will always be there. Meanwhile, Anupamaa asks Malvika to vent out her anger and pain once and for all.