Mumbai: Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly recently opened up about her filmmaker father, Anil Ganguly, and his ups and downs. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor told how her family was under massive debt after a film his father was doing with actor Dharmendra got delayed. According to the Anupamaa star, her father had to sell his house as the film took four years to complete contrary to Ganguly’s reputation as his ‘USP was making films fast’.Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Upset With Her Mahaanata: 'Ye Anu Vanraj Ko Pani Dene Kyu Gayi...' | Written Update March 6

Anil Ganguly Had A USP Of Making Films Fast!

Dharmendra starred in Anil Ganguly’s 1991 film Dushman Devta co-starring Dimple Kapadia, Aditya Pancholi, Sonam, Gulshan Grover, Jankidas, and Shreeram Lagoo. Late legendary composer and singer Bappi Lahiri composed music for the film. While speaking to Pinkvilla about her late father, Rupali said, “People used to sell their houses to make movies. When a movie flops, you sell the house, like how it happened with us. Dad had made a film with Dharmendra. When it took three to four years to complete because papa’s USP was making the films fast. Saaheb was made in 40 days. Here in film city, only the set was. We used to visit the sets after school during vacation. We were made to stand as extras in shots. ‘Let the children stand as extras in the shot’. But this Dharmendra film that got delayed for four years, resulted in a massive loss for the family. But it’s okay, whatever goes up has to come down too.” Also Read - Birthday Special: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Turn 45 Today, Lovely On-Screen Jodi's Of Actress That Won Our Hearts

Rupali’s Humble Background As A Star Kid!

Talking about the hardships that come with showbiz, the Anupamaa actor said, “We had a very grounded middle-class upbringing because I think my father had struggled a lot. He had run away from Calcutta came to Bombay, and stayed on the footpath. He shared his room with Jagjit Singh and everybody they were all struggling together. My father has gone through a lot of hardships.” The actor had shared an Insta post in January remembering her late father. Also Read - 5 Times Rupali Ganguly Was Hailed For Her Role in Anupamaa

Check out Rupali Ganguly’s post for her father:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)



Rupali who celebrated her 45th birthday on April 5th is receiving accolades from fans for her portrayal of a housewife who becomes an independent working professional in Anupamaa. Her chemistry with Gaurav Khanna who plays Anuj Kapadia has been hailed by netizens who have nicknamed the on-screen couple as #MaAn.

For more updates watch this space.