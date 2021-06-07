Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly has become a household name and she never fails to share a glimpse of her behind-the-screen life with her fans. Once again, Rupali took to social media sharing a rare picture of her godhbharai ceremony. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anupamaa Battles For Her Life While Kavya Yells At Bapuji - Here's Why

Rupali Ganguly shared a picture from her godhbharai ceremony on social media and mentioned that she is missing her real-life husband. In the picture, Rupali can be seen sitting with her husband with a smile on her face. She wears a stunning red saree and decides to grace her look with flower jewellery. Sharing the picture, Rupali dropped a red heart emoji and wrote, ”I don’t miss U …. I miss Us ❤️ This is how I smile when I m with him ❤️ This throwback pic is from my godhbharai 🥰” Also Read - Anupamaa Biggest Twist That Will Leave You All Shocked: Will Anupamaa Die?

Rupali Ganguly and the rest of the cast and crew of Anupamaa are shooting in Gujarat, away from their family amid the coronavirus restrictions in Maharashtra. Earlier in May, since Rupali couldn’t go back to see her family, her husband and son decided to pay a visit on the sets of the show to show. Following their visit, Rupali shared a picture on Instagram and wrote a heartwarming post. She mentioned her love for her family and how this is the first time that she had to leave her six-year-old son at home for more than one day.

Rupali took a break from acting after her son, Rudransh was born in 2015. Earlier this year, she talks about the complications she faced while she was pregnant and mentioned that her son Rudransh is no less than a miracle for her.

Talking about the narrative of the show, Anupamaa is suffering from cancer which is at a critical stage. Meanwhile, Vanraj and Kavya are now married whereas the Shahs are now living with Anupamaa.