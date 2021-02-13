The shoot of television’s most popular show Anupamaa, has been stopped after an actor of the show tested positive for COVID-19. Actor Paras Kalnawat aka Samar Shah who plays on-screen son of Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa, has been tested positive for COVID-19. According to a report in Spotboye, Paras was keeping unwell and today morning his test result came out COVID-19 positive. As a precautionary measure, the shooting of Rajan Shahi’s TV show has been stopped and the remaining cast and crew members on the set are being tested for the virus. Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Evicted From Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan to Not Enter The Show

Paras tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and on the very same day, he informed his team and BMC and Anupamaa's shoot was halted for a day. The producer of the show then issued a statement on the same:

Anupamaa’s producer Rajan Shahi’s statement

The producer of Anupamaa issued a statement. "Actor Paras Kalnawat who is an integral part of the TV show Anupamaa has tested positive for Covid-19. Though he was not shooting with us for the past couple of days, as soon as he informed us, the entire cast and crew were tested. The BMC has been informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilised as per the protocol. Currently, Paras is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. I am constantly in touch with him and the entire team as their health is our priority. I wish him a speedy recovery and looking forward to seeing him back to work soon," the statement read.

Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram account to share the updates of the shoot. She also posted a pic of Anupamaa team and wrote: Finding new friends with the same level of madness- priceless ❤️. Missing u @paras_kalnawat babeeeeee ❣️ Weekend is here ❤️”.

Have a look at the post shared by Rupali Ganguly:

Rupali Ganguly and Sushanshu Pandey’s Anupamaa reigns in top spot of TRP list. Though, there are many shows that are running on national television, no one seems to be the Anupamaa, that revolves around women empowerment. Lookslike, viewers are loving the war between Vanraj and Anupamaa. The show stands strong with 8,888 impressions.