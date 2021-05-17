Mumbai: Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce is the most awaited moment in Star Plus’ Anupamaa. In the upcoming episode, Anupama and Vanraj will sign divorce papers following which Kavya will give her wedding invitation to the Shah family. Also Read - Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Shoots Without Makeup, Says 'Challenge is Being 40 Plus And Use no Makeup'

Anupama and Vanraj already visited the family court in the last episode and will sign divorce papers in the upcoming one. The moment is surely painful for both but while Vanraj’s emotions will be visible, Anupama will be seen hiding her emotions and inner pain. Vanraj will be seen still in dilemma about divorce, his hands will shiver while signing the divorce papers. He will drop the pen before signing divorce papers and will look at Anupama with a feeling of love, fear and confusion. On the other hand, Anupama will sign divorce papers without any second thoughts and Vanraj will follow her. The duo will part their ways from this point. Following the divorce, Anupama will address Vanraj as Mr. Shah and will return her Mangalsutra to him. Divorce comes despite Baa trying to convince Anupama that it will only make things more complicated especially because she is also suffering from an ovary tumour. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly Breaks Silence on Anupamaa Slipping Off TRP Charts: 'Achchi Baat Hai...'

Kavya will be happy to learn about the development and will give her wedding invitation to Vanraj’s mother Leela. Meanwhile, Shah family will also learn that Anupama’s tumour is in the last stage and Vanraj will decide not to leave Anupama until she recovers completely. With this massive twist, chaos and drama are only set to increase in the upcoming episodes. Also Read - Anupama And Vanraj's Divorce: Fans Can't Wait to See The Big Twist, Tell Makers 'Jaldi Karo'

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and Tasneem Sheikh.