Mumbai: Anupamaa is battling for her life in the hospital and the Shahs are praying for her good health. However, despite everything, Kavya has some other plans.

So far, we have already seen that Anupamaa faints while playing a game of dumb charades with her family. She was then taken to the hospital where Dr Advait reveals that they'll have to do immediate surgery. In the upcoming episode, the doctors will need blood for Anupamaa during the surgery and Vanraj will be quick to help them since their blood groups are the same. Meanwhile, Kavya, who is already frustrated visits Vanraj in the hospital. She is then shocked to know that Vanraj donated blood for Anupamaa and taunts him for the same.

Amid all this, Kavya also prepares for her first day after marriage with Vanraj. She cooks kheer for the Shahs as part of her first kitchen ritual and gives it to Babuji. But Bapuji puts the same near the Tulsi plant. This irks Kavya who then yells at Bapuji, who, on the other hand, tries to calm her down and informs her about the importance of the Tulsi plant. He also adds that he will have it later.

Meanwhile, Vanraj goes back to the hospital to see if Anupamaa is fine. He then finds that Anupamaa is unable to breathe properly and is struggling for her life.

What will happen now? What major twist awaits for the Shahs? Will Anupamaa survive?

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.