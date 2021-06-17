Mumbai: Anupamaa and Kavya are living under the same roof after Bapuji divided the house into three parts – one for Vanraj, Dolly and Anupamaa. However, this has only increased the drama. While Anupamaa is now happy with her family, Kavya is struggling to make ends meet. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya Embarrasses Shah Family In Nightdress, Anupamaa Teaches Her Lesson

Kavya has already given up on the household work. In the recent episode, we have already seen how Anupamaa did not prepare breakfast for Vanraj and Kavya, leaving them jealous and frustrated. In the upcoming episode, Kavya tells Vanraj that she wants to hire a full-time maid who can manage household work while she is busy with the office. Kavya also adds that she doesn't want her work to get affected because of it. While the maid will only work for Kavya and Vanraj, Anupamma warns her that getting things done from a maid is also not an easy task. However, Kavya tries to insult Anupamaa saying that she also handles 25 people at work.

Meanwhile, Vanraj, who is jobless for now, goes for a job interview where he gets rejected because of his age. However, to everyone's surprise, he cites Anupamaa as an example to the interviewer and tells him that there is a 46-year-old woman who is not very educated, but is running online dance classes and will soon open her own dance academy.

While Anupama and Kavya share the same house and in the presence of Baa too, drama and entertainment will only increase in the coming days.

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.