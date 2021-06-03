Mumbai: After much chaos and drama, Vanraj and Kavya in the Star Plus show Anupamaa are finally married. This was the day Kavya was desperately waiting for. Even though Vanraj initially refused to marry her but when Anupama said that he should do what he always wanted to do and marry Kavya, he agreed to tie the knot. Also Read - TRP Report Week 21: Yeh Rishta Beats Anupamaa Again to Grab The Top Spot | Full List

In the upcoming episode, we will see Bapuji's return to the show. Once the wedding gets over, Babuji too will come to the resort. Baa, Vanraj and Samar will welcome him. Vanraj leaves Kavya behind and goes to take his blessings but Babuji tells him that now he has married Kavya he should not leave her alone.

However, forgetting that it is Anupama who convinced Vanraj for marriage, Kavya taunts Anupamaa and asks her to have a look at her mangalsutra. Well, Anupama gives her a befitting reply, leaving Kavya insulted. She tells kavya that she is wearing it only because she removed it in the first place. Further, Baa tells Kavya that for her Anupamaa will always be her daughter-in-law and nobody can take her place. The family then refuses to live with Vanraj and Kavya.

We have already seen that Anupama is living separately from the Shahs following her divorce from Vanraj. Will Baa and the rest of the family too join Anupama? What will Kavya and Vanraj do now? Will Kavya plan something new now?

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.