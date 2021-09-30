Anupamaa Big Spoiler: Anupamaa’s today episode will show drunk Anuj Kapadia and Vanraj bonding over dance. It was Kavya who was overthinking that Anuj and Vanraj might be fighting in the club where they had come to eat dinner. When Vanraj and Anuj went inside the washroom, they didn’t come back, so therefore Kavya thought the two must be fighting. Kavya realizes she is overthinking so she goes to Anupama’s table and asks her where they are? As soon as Kavya and Anupama find them, the two were seen dancing on Bollywood and Punjabi songs.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Anuj Kapadia-Vanraj Get Into Physical Fight After Latter Disrespects Anupama

Vanraj and Anuj’s dance on ‘Hum Dono Hai Alag Alag’ and ‘Taare Gin Gin’

Vanraj and Anuj become best friends as they are drunk. They dance, hug and laugh at each other inside the club. This surprises Anupama and Kavya as their closeness was definitely not that they had imagined. Kavya comes to know they are drunk and she and Anupama enjoy Vanraj and Anuj’s crazy dance performances. Vanraj says tu mera bhai hai, jigri hai, mera yaar hai to Anuj. Anumapa and Kavya go and bring curd for them as they are drunk. Also Read - Anupamaa: 3 Befitting Replies By Anupama To 3 Different Taunts In Upcoming Episode Will Win Your Heart

Drunk Anuj confesses her love for Anupama in front of Vanraj

As soon as Anupama and Kavya leave the new ‘brothers’ alone, Anuj confesses that he loves Anupama. He keeps on saying ‘I love Anupama’ in front of Vanraj Shah. As they are drunk, Vanraj confirms is he talking about the same Anupama who is Toshu’s mother, runs dance academy, meri wali Anupama (My Anupama)? Anuj stops him and says teri wali Kavya hai (you have Kavya) and then both of them share a good laugh. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Spoiler: Anupama's Strong Words About 'Aurat Ki Maryada' Define Why Show Is TRP Queen

Anuj Kapadia shares he has been loving Anupama for 26 years and never had the courage to tell her. Vanraj, on the other hand, says ‘I have been with Anupama for 25 years and still couldn’t love her. We have kids, but there was no love. But, yes there was something, connection and attachment which is still there’. He then later says ‘Thank god Kavya is not here’.

Vanraj asks Anuj is he knew Anupama for so long, then why didn’t he express his love. To which Anuj says ‘It was because of you I couldn’t share my feelings. The day I reached to express my feelings to Anupama, you took her’.

In the upcoming episode, Vanraj forgets what all happened a day before and again taunts Anupama and Anuj. He will be seen saying ‘It’s because of me you guys didn’t have a great night’.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.