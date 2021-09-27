Anuapamaa Spoiler Alert: Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is keeping audience glued to TV. In the show, Anupama has taken her first flight with her old friend and business partner Anuj Kapadia. Where, she is excited and full of emotions, Anuj is scared as he doesn’t like flying. Anupama recalls her dream to fly in an airplane and shares her happiness with bapuji. She asks Anuj to take a few pics of her to send it to Babuji and tells him that she is in the business class and is quite excited to fly. Later, when the plane takes off Anupama gets teary eyed, but she soon bursts into a laughter seeing Anuj all scared. However, she consoles him and calms him down by reciting Hanuman Chalisa.Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Romantic Beach Video Is Setting Relationship Goals, Fans Say 'Maza Aa Gaya'

On the other hand at the Shah house, Kavya and Vanraj talk about his insecurities. Vanraj accepts the fact that he is being insecure after seeing Anupama and Anuj together going to Mumbai. Vanraj reveals he trusts Anupama and if she has said that there is nothing between her and Anuj, then she must be right. “I never loved her when we were married, but yes, there is an attachment that is not going”, says Vanraj to Kavya. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia Is Lovestruck With Anupama’s Glimpse And It Will Give You DDLJ Vibes

Kavya is in shock as Vanraj says he is not over his ex-wife. ‘Pata nahi ye sach ko mein kaise badal paunga, but sach yehi hai (I don’t know how will I change this feeling, but it’s true). I am sorry Kavya tumhe ye sunna padra hai’. Later, Kavya hopes it doesn’t become anything more than an attachment. Also Read - Anupamaa: Asha Bhosle Shares Her 'Strong Views' On Rupali Ganguly Starrer Show, Calls It 'Need Of Hour'

In the flight, Anuj gets fine after some time. He then asks Anupama to enjoy her first flight and moves to a different seat. She becomes a kid and enjoys everything about the flight. Later when they are served food, Anuj doesn’t take it, so Anupama gives her home-made food (thepla) to him. As soon as Anupama goes to sleep, Anuj controls the AC temperature and takes off his coat and cover her.

In the upcoming episode, Anupama will be seen having fun at the beach. She draws her name on the sand and enjoy spilling water on air. She has seen the sea for the first time and Anuj makes sure she enjoys it herself. However, they will be shocked to see Vanraj and Kavya there. Is it Vanraj’s insecurity that brought him to Mumbai?

Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd. The show features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.