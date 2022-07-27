Anupamaa: Anupamaa‘s Paras Kalanawat aka Samar Shah’s unforeseen exit from the show came as a shocker to the fans of the popular daily soap. The actor won’t be part of the shoe anymore as the production house released a statement about terminating Paras’ services accusing him of breaching the contract. Paras’s co-actors are also saddened by the news and have reacted to the same. Sudhanshu, who has played the role of Vanraj Shah, Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly’s ex-husband in an interaction with Pinkvilla said, “No, I had no clue about this. On the set, everybody got to know only yesterday (Tuesday, July 26) through the news clipping that stated this has happened. All of us were shocked. I spoke to Paras also and asked him ‘How come ya?’ I had a chat with him last night. I guess there is some reason because of which this has happened. Sometimes there are certain things we do without realising that it could go in the wrong direction and even if you try to rectify them, the time goes by.”Also Read - Samar Leaves Anupamaa, Pens Emotional Insta Post. Heartbroken Fans Say, 'Show Lost Its Charm'

Sudhanshu Pandey Admires Paras as a Co-Actor

Sudhanshu, however, opined, "It's nobody's fault. Everybody has their own sensibilities and understanding of doing things. Later, when we've realised that you know it may not have been the best thing that you have done. But once you've made a choice, you've got to stick to it, that's how it is right now." He further added, "It's very unfortunate and I told Paras that it is very difficult to think that you'll not be there in the show because from day 1 we have all been together. He's been a fun boy on the set also, always up to some or the other mischief. It is unfortunate."

Anupamaa Makers Accuse Paras of Breaching Contract

Anupamaa's production house released a statement on Tuesday, that read: "Producer Rajan Shahi, who is known for producing hit shows Anupamaa and Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus has taken a stand to terminate the contract of actor Paras Kalnawat who played Samar in Anupama on account of breach of contract for signing up a show on another channel without any prior intimation. Directors Kut and Rajan Shahi have always been accommodating to actors and never stops any actor's growth. Even in the case of Paras in the past adjustments were made to accommodate the opportunities he used to get and take up with the consent of the production house."

Rajan Shahi had stated that, “We as a production house won’t entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours.”

Paras Kalnawat will next be seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

For more updates on Anupamaa and Paras Kalanawat, check out this space at India.com.