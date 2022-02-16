Anupamaa latest news: After a lot of anticipation, the Valentine’s Day special episode of Anupamaa hit the screens and left fans partially impressed. While it didn’t show the major part of Anupama’s confession scene, it showed Anuj Kapadia leaving all awestruck as Anupama surprises him with a romantic set-up on the terrace and dresses up for him in a red saree.Also Read - Anupamaa Twist Before Valentine's Day: Anuj Kapadia Shifts in Front of Anupama's Flat, Baa Yells at Anu

Meanwhile, we see the rest of the two young couples finding it hard to celebrate Valentine’s Day as planned. Kinjal plans a surprise dinner for Toshu but he doesn’t turn up while Samar plans a surprise for Nandini at the dance academy but she reveals her intention of leaving him at the same time. While Samar is left heartbroken, Kinjal is still waiting to hear from Toshu. Kavya, too, dresses up glamorously to impress Vanraj but he continues to maintain a strict stance. The #MaAn fans however seem focused on finding if Anupama and Anuj’s romantic date night be fulfilled or not. Check out their Twitter reactions here: Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Goes Down on One Knee For Anupamaa in The Epic Romantic Confession Scene, Fans Left Awestruck

Also Read - 'Isse Better Anupamaa Dekhlo': Hilarious Gehraiyaan Review by Social Media User Goes Viral

Kal Anuj ko 440W ka Jhatka Lagne wala hai and I am damn ready for it #Anupamaa #Anupama #maan — rupaligangulyinspired (@RGinspired) February 16, 2022

How BEAUTIFULLY they have given the MESSAGE !

Nandu told sab problems me humara rishta to grow hi nahi hua The way #MaAn relationship is BLOOMING it’s really commendable After all the problems hurdles in their lives they both stood strong & Will fight for eo. #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/KPDF2RCX7e — Dips (@MaAn_dg19) February 16, 2022

Alert !!

According to today’s forecast report , A tsunami is expected to approach tmw morning sharp 6.15am and we will continue the whole day .No particular direction detected. So please stay at home and continue watching Anupama .@WhatsHa07390341 #MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/3bFuaz0xAq — Dr.Goldie (@DrGoldie12) February 16, 2022

Many reports suggest that the makers will be bringing an unexpected twist to the story. While the fans are waiting to see the epic confession moment between Anupama and Anuj, the reports suggest that the same moment will be interrupted by a call from Kinjal after she would learn about Toshu cheating on her with another woman. This will shake Anupama’s world and she will immediately run to be with Kinjal and her family. It will be interesting to see if these reports really turn true or not. Watch this space for all the updates on Anupamaa!