Anupamaa Update: Shruti Breaks Down as Anuj Kapadia-Anupamaa Reunite, Fans Get Confused- Check Reactions

Anupamaa Update: After witnessing Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa together, Shruti emotionally breaks down after knowing that Anuj has plans to reunite with his ex-wife. In between the chaotic situation, Shruti finds it difficult to accept her fate. Read along.

Mumbai: The popular Hindi daily soap show, Anupamaa has kept its audience at the edge of its seats. Shruti found out the equation between Anuj Kapadia being the ex-husband of Anupamaa and Aadhya being their daughter. Since Shruti came to know about the equation between the two she saw herself anxious. In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Shurti was not happy with her fiance and found it hard to accept her fate with Anuj Kapadia. On the other hand, Anuj deep inside has a soft side for Anupamaa, he thinks to reunite with his ex-wife. But Aadhya believes that nothing should create problems between Shruti and Anuj Kapadia as well. Read along to know what happens next.

Shruti Breaks Down, Cries Inconsolably To Anuj Kapadia

In the latest episode of the daily soap opera, Anupamaa, Shruti was heartbroken when confessed that she saw Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa together. However later talking to her fiance, Shruti breaks down emotionally and talks about the equation between Anuj and Anupamaa, found it difficult to let go of Anuj Kapadia from her life. Fans of the daily soap opera felt bad for Shruti and on the other hand, MaAn fans wanted to witness Anuj and Anupamaa get back together.

Netizens Give Mixed Reaction to Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia Reuniting- Check Reactions

One user expressed, “Anuj, if you truly LOVE #anupamaa (it appears that you do), please check on her. Did she arrive home safely? Where is she spending the night? Instead of singing lullabies to Shruti, at least send a text to your lady love if you can’t call (she might not answer because she’s talking to Shruti).” Another user commented, “The dream sequence in today’s episode was poorly executed. Anuj’s concern for Shruti is understandable as he is the one who caused her pain. There is nothing wrong with checking on her. Kinjal is a selfish woman, period. #Anupamaa constantly crying and sobbing is honestly irritating. I’m done with my rant (sic).”

Another user on X commented, “Anupama is concerned that Shruti may not survive if she returns, while Shruti is determined to bring happiness back into Aadhya’s life before she departs. Not everyone is as cowardly as you, Anupama, to consider taking their own life at every obstacle. Upma is the biggest coward. #Anupamaa (sic).”

The third user wrote, “Watching this intense episode for the 9th time at night and crying, someone give dkp some wisdom. This is what you call intense chemistry, utilise it dkp. Stop making a spectacle in the name of mother, use #Gaurup #Anupamaa #MaAn 2.0 #Anujkapadia (sic).”

What are your thoughts on Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia getting back together? Do you think what Shruti did for Anuj was right?

