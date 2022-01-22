Anupamaa Update: In the Saturday episode of Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s ‘Anupamaa‘, Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama tells Pakhi to establish a goal in life and then fly high to attain it. She informs her that she will only assist her if she is committed to making something of herself in life. Vanraj later approaches Anupamaa and warns her that she should not have humiliated him in front of his children. He questions why she stopped Malvika from speaking while Anuj does the same. Anupamaa informs him that Anuj speaks only when absolutely required. They even have a quarrel about Vanraj calling Malvika Muku.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma Reveals Who Is The Real Villain - Kavya or Vanraj? | Exclusive

The families then gather together for a puja and go to the playground to fly some kites. Anupamaa apologizes to Malvika for asking her to not speak in between her and Vanraj, but Malvika had already forgotten about it. They then start to pair up to fly the kites and Vanraj cheats and gets Malvika's name written as his partner.

In the upcoming episode we will see that Anupamaa and Vanraj compete in kite flying while taunting each other about who is going to win, hinting towards Malvika and Vanraj coming closer. Just then Kavya comes and cuts Vanraj's kite. To know what happens next, keep watching "Anupamaa".

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, “Anupamaa” features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.