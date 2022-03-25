Anupamaa, March 25 Written Episode: #MaanKiShaadi has been trending on social media after Anupama announces on the stage that she will be marrying Anuj Kapadia. In today’s episode, Anupama goes down on her knees to propose Anuj in Bollywood style holding her pallu (dupatta). She says ‘Anuj ki Anupama, Anupama ke Anuj se shaadi karna chahti hai’, to which Anuj reacts, holds her hands with pallu and accepts the proposal. Anuj says he doesn’t believe that they are finally getting married. Anupama laughs and says it will be ‘MaanKiShaadi’. As soon as she said this, she hugs Anuj and fans started drooling over their beautiful chemistry as they also want to be a part of their big celebration.Also Read - Anupamaa Weds Anuj Kapadia. That's It. That's The Headline!

Fans are also using other hashtags like #MaAn, #AnupamakaAnuj, #AnujKiAnupama, #AnujKeBarati and a few more as they want their wedding to go big on social media platforms. One ofthe fans wrote, “she went down on her knees to him breaking the stereotype, “will you be my better half?” ❤”. Another wrote, “Only #MaAn #Anupamaa FD can understand d emotions behind tis simple pallu proposal ❤️ Grandness in simplicity..❤️ Breaking stereotypes abt romance in ITV.. ❤️ MaAn’s fairytale story will always remain in our hearts forever ❤️”. Also Read - Anupamaa March 23 Written Update: Devika Returns, Anuj Kapadia's Car Meets With Accident But #MaAn Fans Are Surprisingly Fine

Watch Anupama's marriage proposal for Anuj:

she went down on her knees to him breaking the stereotype, “will you be my better half?” ❤#Anupamaa • #MaAn • #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/rHC5Lyt4IX — Gulshan (@hereforsush) March 25, 2022

Take a look at the reactions from MaAn Fans:

the kid inside of her, the one who knows how to love unconditionally, the one she had to hide because her own family snuffed light out of her, is back and is back for him ❤️ Officially MaAn #anupamaa • #MaAn pic.twitter.com/BTIWl29VDE — (@bairaagix) March 25, 2022

So when you talk about growth in Anu’s life… That’s what it is… She broke the bars she set for herself .. to fly, to dream to love to live… Pagal chokri ko pyar ho hi gaya#rupaliganguly#anupamaa#MaAnKiShaadi#anujkapadia pic.twitter.com/EOrFjuLZ5X — Avani_Stan_Maan (@AvaniRaval20) March 25, 2022

Bapuji was right. Every second, every pixel of them is like poetry! A beautiful ode to the love that they are, for their love & them ❤️❤️ My fairy tale couple walked out of my screen into my heart! Kanhaji #MaAnKiShaadi#MaAn#AnujKapadia#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/g7K8sONS2B — GK_Musings | Ladke wale (@ShayarKapadiaa) March 25, 2022

Awwww❤️❤️ without feeling shy these two hugged nd i guess it was Anuj who initiated.#MaAn licious epi❤️❤️ The way Anu pulled him nd took him away to hav some private tym❤️ Their cute banters released d tension they were holding for the past 2 days ❤️ #Anupamaa #MaAnkishaadi pic.twitter.com/IRRZQvopvv — Subhashini (@subha_suresh28) March 25, 2022

