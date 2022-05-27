Anupamaa makers are coming up with new storyline and casts. It’s a new beginning for Anupama in the Kapadia house as the show is bringing new characters – Anuj Kapadia’s family members who think and dress up opposite of what Anupama does. There will be more masala in the story after her sister-in-law Bharkha Bhabhi joins in. The latest promo of Anupamaa gives a glimpse of her new beginnings where Bhabhi tells her that she cannot act like a middle-class person as she represents the Kapadia family now. The clip shows the two go for shopping at the supermarket and Anupama being Anupama gives a befitting reply on their discussion on local market vs mart. This leaves Barkha Bhabhi disappointed, who then asks Anupama not to reduce Kapadia’s standards.Also Read - IAS Officer Shares Pic of Gutka Stain Inside Airplane, Internet Fumes With Anger | See Pic

MaAn Fans Are Disappointed With Anupamaa’s New Storyline

MaAn fans, who have always wanted Anupama and Anuj Kapadia to grow their relationship strong, are worried and disheartened with the new track that is starting next week. One of the fans wrote, “Not waiting for new characters, addicted with Shah family and #maan.pls dont spoil serial…..jaise YRKKH ka haal huya hai waisa hi haal yeh makers Anupama ka bhi kar denge….jo expect karte hain woh dikhta hi nahi.” Another said, “I hope new chapter ki vajah se anju and anu ko koi problem na ho vo dono bass humesha sath rhe aur kuch nhi chahiye hum fans ko please”. Also Read - Hindu Outfit Claims Ajmer Shrine Of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Was Temple, Demands Survey Of Premises By ASI

“Please don’t overdo the negativity also don’t change the core characters of MaAn for your stupid drama. We want super-duper MaAn romance,” another user wrote. Also Read - Virat Kohli Will go Big - Marnus Labuschagne Backs RCB Ahead of Qualifier 2 vs RR at Ahmedabad

Watch the promo clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Directors Kut Production (@directorskutproduction)

What do you think about the new character in Anupamaa?