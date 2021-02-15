Television’s most-watched show Anupamaa’s shoot was halted a week back because one of the actors in the show Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of Samar Shah, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Since then, he has been under home quarantine and couldn’t be part of shooting. Now, when the shoot has been resumed, Anupamaa aka Rupa Ganguly shared a photo from the sets with a caption that she is missing Paras. On Sunday, Paras Kalnawat took to his Instagram account to share a smiling photo of himself. He captioned the pic as “Will Be Back Stronger Than Ever 🔥, Thanks For All Your Wishes And Prayers 🙏🏻, Lots Of Love ❤️, #SamarWillBeBack #ParasKalnawat”. Also Read - After Eviction, Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slams Paras Chhabra For Not Knowing The Meaning of Supporter, Calls Him 'Girgit'

Many celebs from the TV industry took to his comment section to pray for his speedy recovery. His on-screen mother in Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguli too shared a get well soon comment. She wrote: My babeeeee😢😢😢 misss u sooo much 😢, Nazar lag gayi 😢”. Also Read - Anupamaa Shooting Halts After Rupali Ganguly’s On-Screen Son Paras Kalnawat Tests Positive For COVID-19

As a precautionary measure, the shooting of Rajan Shahi’s TV show Anupamaa had stopped for a day, and the remaining cast and crew members on the set were been tested for the virus. The producer of Anupamaa issued a statement. “Actor Paras Kalnawat who is an integral part of the TV show Anupamaa has tested positive for Covid-19. Though he was not shooting with us for the past couple of days, as soon as he informed us, the entire cast and crew were tested. The BMC has been informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilised as per the protocol. Currently, Paras is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. I am constantly in touch with him and the entire team as their health is our priority. I wish him a speedy recovery and looking forward to seeing him back to work soon,” the statement read.

O the work front, Paras Kalnawat rose to fame with his digital project in ALT Balaji’s Dil Hi Toh Hai 2 where he played the role of Shivam Noon.