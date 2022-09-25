Anupama’s Vanraj Aka Sudhanshu Pandey’s Hidden Talent: Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey got popular after being part of a boy band in 2000s and later, the Rupali Ganguly-starrer show made him talk of the town. Now, the actor expressed his excitement for showing his singing talent for the first time on a TV reality show. He said: “It is always fun to hold the mic and sing because I love to do it, I’m very passionate about music, and I love to sing. Having been a part of India’s first ever boy band, there’s a sort of label on me. So, people do expect me to sing wherever I go.”Also Read - PMGKAY Update: Is Govt Planning To Extend Free Ration Scheme beyond September? Check Here

Sudhanshu is known for his works not only in Hindi film and TV but also became part of Tamil cinema and worked in movies such as Billa II in which he played a negative role and he was also seen in Meaghamann. He did TV shows like Kanyadaan, Ye Meri Life Hain and many more. While giving his performance in front of special guest including popular comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, he commented: “I do end up singing everywhere, and I got to do so on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar too. It’s really something that comes from my heart with a lot of feelings, so I always enjoy it. I hope our fans and audience do too.” Also Read - Anupamaa: Vanraj Throws Toshu Out of The House After Kinjal Asks Him 'Casual Fling Main Karu Toh' - Check Fans' Tweets

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar airs on Star Plus. Also Read - Anupamaa Fans go Furious Over Makers 'Whitewashing' Vanraj And Toshu Saying 'Men Have Needs' - Check Tweets