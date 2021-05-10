Mumbai: Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly opened up about her experience with body shaming after her son Rudrandh’s birth. Talking about the same, Rupali mentioned how her weight drastically increased and how aunties in the neighbourhood would judge her. Also Read - Anupama Major Spoiler Alert: Divorce Isn't An Ending But A Beginning To A New Chapter

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rupali Ganguly mentioned that her weight increased from 58 kgs to 86 when she gave birth to her son and that it was after this that certain unknown people would judge and body-shame her. "From 58 kilos when I delivered Rudransh, I went up to 86 kilos. When I would take my child out for a walk, certain neighbouring aunties that I didn't even know… 'Arre, tum toh Monisha ho, kitni moti ho gayi ho (You are the actor who plays Monisha, right? You have gained so much weight).' Who gives anybody a right to judge a mother? Nobody knows the kind of issues that a woman is going through," she said. Rupali condemned all such comments and said, "It's not about pregnancy, it's about the mindset." She further mentioned that it was her family and husband who was very supportive during this phase and who asked her not to care about it.

Earlier in April this year, Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa opened up about the complications she faced while she was pregnant and how her son Rudransh who is now five years old is no less than a miracle for her.

Talking about the narrative of the show, Anupama and Vanraj are set to get divorced soon. As per the latest trailer of the show, Anupama and Vanraj will visit the family court to sign divorce papers after which Anupama will return her mangalsutra to Vanraj.