Anupriya Goenka speaks about 'Sultan of Delhi', working with Milan Luthria and portrayal of strong and ambitious women characters on-screen, in an exclusive interaction with India.com.

Anupriya Goenka on Sultan of Delhi, Playing Dark Characters And OTT: Anupriya Goenka is back-in-action with her upcoming gangster-saga Sultan of Delhi. The actress portrays the character of the vivacious and ambitious Shankari in the series based on the novel – Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray. The web show also featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Nishant Dahiya, Anjumm Shharma, Vinay Pathak and others in crucial roles is co-written and co-directed by Milan Luthria and Suparn Verma. In an exclusive interaction with India.com, Anupriya opens up on playing dark characters in films and series. She also reflects on how Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat and War contributed to her cinematic journey.

ANUPRIYA GOENKA ON WORKING WITH YRF AND SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI

Anupriya started her career with theatrical releases, but digital streaming platforms gave her the opportunity to work in highly acclaimed projects like Sacred Games, Criminal Justice, Asur and others. When quizzed about whether she thinks that she got her dues with OTT releases, she says, “Not really. I began my career with South Indian films and then Bobby Jasoos happened. At that time, I must have done closer to around 100 ad commercials in four years. I played a small role in Daddy and few other films. But Tiger Zinda Hai and Padmaavat gave me prominence.” She further adds, “I am very thankful to YRF and Sanjay Sir for their trust in me. The ones who put their faith in us initially, they have a special importance in our lives. All the casting directors and co-actors who appreciated me and the auditions that I couldn’t crack but my talent got acknowledged have contributed to my journey. It is not just one thing ever. When it comes to getting my dues, Tiger Zinda Hai and Padmaavat brought me on the map in a different way. After that Criminal Justice, Sacred Games and War came up, adding another feather to my cap.”

ANUPRIYA GOENKA CREDITS OTT PLATFORMS FOR GIVING GREATER OPPORTUNITY TO ACTORS

Anupriya feels that web shows offer a greater opportunity to work with to work with their dream directors. The actress points out, “I got the opportunity to work with Siddharth Anand, Sanjay Sir and Ali Abbas Zafar in theatrical releases. In OTT it’s far more plausible for you to get to work with your dream directors which probably for actors in films would not be that easy to come by sometimes. There is more chance in OTT for actors to be a primary character in the entire storytelling process. I enjoy working in both mediums and there have been equal dues and challenges in theatrical releases and OTT projects. I’m still waiting for that character which has entire graph and I’m running the show on my shoulders. Though I have been part of such important series and played very beautiful characters but I’m still waiting for that breakthrough role.”

ANUPRIYA GOENKA PRAISES MILAN LUTHRIA AND HER CHARACTER SHANKARI IN SULTAN OF DELHI

When asked about playing the ambitious and manipulative Shakari in Sultan of Delhi and portraying dark characters, Anupriya states that, “I had a long time wish to play dark characters with eventually manifested. There was a point of time when I was only being offered intense and righteous roles. I did a character in Abhay only because it was dark and I did not have to be righteous. I worked in Fuh Se Fantasy and I enjoyed it like no other character because I was having fun without any baggage. I’m so glad to be part of Sultan of Delhi because not just it’s a Milan Luthria world but he approaches his characters with utmost aesthetic finesse. Both Milan Sir and Suparn made me fall in love with Shankari because they were in so much awe for her and they showered her with so much love and affection. So, I was always under pressure whether I will be able to do justice with Shankari’s character.” The Sultan of Delhi actress also feels, “Speaking of vulnerability, my question to Milan Sir was that ‘I don’t see any vulnerable side of her, what is her weak point?’ We did not really have an answer because as per the script she does not go into that vulnerable space. She is always in control of her emotions. In the beginning I always tried justifying and find my eternal empathy for her. Then I realized I don’t need to justify her actions. She is passionate, ambitious and mysterious and that’s ok. Aadmi bhi to wohi hai aapke aas paas (Men around her are also the same). As a woman why do you always need to be emotionally correct? I don’t need to give justification for being me. I think I started imbibing that in myself to really accept myself as a woman far more through Shankari’s character. So, I will always be indebted to her.”

ANUPRIYA GOENKA WEIGHS IN ON ON-SCREEN INTIMACY AND ITS PORTRAYAL IN STORYTELLING

Anupriya’s character Shankari is unapologetic about her actions and uses her sexuality to fulfill her ambition. When asked about her parameters for saying yes to a script that requires physical intimacy, she opines, “In terms of accepting roles that require on-screen intimacy my parameters are just working with the directors who have a right kind of outlook towards it. My co-actors, the character that I am playing in the story, the concept and how is it going to be mounted. If it’s intimacy, it shouldn’t look crass. Secondly as an artist I should get to explore other facets as well while depicting the intimacy part of that character. However, if as an actor you have reached that stage in your life where you have explored everything accept intimacy then that’s a different approach. But mere liye ye important rehta hai ki main aur bhi kuchh kar rhi hoon us character ke through (But for me it’s important to delve into other aspects as well through that character).”

