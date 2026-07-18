Anuradha Paudwal faces massive backlash after commenting on LGBTQ community and marriage – Check reactions

Anuradha Paudwal is accusud of misunderstanding the role and rights of LGBTQ people after she questions how they are contributing to society.

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Anuradha Paudwal

Veteran playback singer Anuradha Paudwal has landed in controversy after her remarks about the LGBTQ community during a recent podcast went viral on social media. Her comments, in which she questioned the community’s contribution to society and linked LGBTQ rights to the changing nature of marriage, have drawn criticism from several social media users. Speaking on journalist Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube podcast, Anuradha was asked whether she feels the institution of marriage has changed over the years.

Responding to the question, she said, “The sanctity isn’t left in marriage. The reason is the rights given to the LGBTQ community. How are they contributing to society? I would like to know. In what way are they contributing? It is fine until a girl and a boy get married and start a family; they are doing it the right way. But with the LGBTQ community… I keep seeing such things every few days. How is it contributing to the welfare of society? Maybe I have missed a point, but how are they contributing to society?”

The comments quickly sparked a debate online, with many users accusing the singer of misunderstanding the role and rights of LGBTQ people. One user wrote, “I’ll tell you how they are contributing. They are willing to legally get married, legally adopt children who were abandoned by heterosexual people, and that says everything.”

Another commented, “This is like asking how left-handed people contribute to society. Being gay is a sexual orientation, not a profession. LGBTQ people are doctors, engineers, artists, teachers and taxpayers. They contribute in every field.”

A third user wrote, “You haven’t missed one point, you’ve missed many. Society doesn’t measure a person’s worth based on whom they love.” Another social media user said, “Homosexuals contribute to society in the same way heterosexuals do. They work, pay taxes and serve the country. It would be unfair to judge someone’s contribution based on their sexual orientation.”

Some fans also expressed disappointment over the singer’s remarks. One person wrote, “I don’t think I’ll be able to listen to her songs the same way again.”

Anuradha Paudwal began her playback singing career with a shloka in Abhimaan (1973) before lending her voice to films such as Kalicharan and Aap Beati. She rose to immense popularity in the 1990s with chartbusters from Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and Saajan. In recent years, she has primarily been associated with devotional music.