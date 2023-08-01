Anurag Basu Reacts to Super Dancer 3 Controversy: ‘I am Also a Parent’

Home

Anurag Basu recently reacted to the Super Dancer 3 controversy over the case file against the reality show by NCPCR for asking inappropriate questions to a child.

Anurag Basu Reacts to Super Dancer 3 Controversy: Anurag Basu has finally responded to Super Dancer 3 controversy. The filmmaker reacted to the row over objectionable content in the children’s dance reality show. In an interaction with Times of India, the Jaggaa Jasoos director stated that he will not defend the show as he understands how ’embarrassing’ the controversial content would have been for the participant’s parents. For the unversed, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to the show’s makers for airing content that showed ‘inappropriate and sexually explicit questions’ being asked to a child.

ANURAG BASU BREAKS SILENCE ON NCPCR ROW

In his interview with TOI, Anurag said, ““I will not defend this because I understand how embarrassing this was for the parents, and I am a father of two kids myself. Super Dancer is a kids’ dance reality show, and children often say things innocently. We shoot with them for hours, and they say so many things, which are sometimes not in anyone’s control. I agree that I should not have directed the conversation towards something that led the contestant to say things that embarrassed his parents.” He further added, “I also feel that we should draw a line when it comes to asking questions to contestants. It is important to be careful while interacting with children because they innocently say things that may not be appropriate. So, ideally, this part could have been edited, but that was not in my control… It is important that we, as judges, exercise this responsibility and be cautious in the questions we ask. I think after this, the kids too will be cautious while saying anything. It is important that such things don’t happen. This is my personal opinion. I am speaking here as a judge of a reality show and not on behalf of the channel. I felt it was my responsibility to clear the air because I am aware that this clip has gone viral.”

Anurag Basu is gearing up for his next drama, Metro In Dino, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Anupam Kher and others in crucial roles.

