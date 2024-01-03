Anurag Dobhal Accuses Munawar Faruqui Of Using Women And Playing Emotional Cards in Bigg Boss 17

Home

After getting evicted from Bigg Boss 17 Anurag Dobhal accused stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui of playing emotional cards and using women in the house. Read along.

Bigg Boss17: After the surprise eviction of Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 rider made shocking comments on Bigg Boss title contender Munawar Faruqui. After getting evicted from the reality show, Anurag spoke to E-Times, where is exposed Munawar’s game in the house. He further mentioned that he was aware of his past and knew that he’d be playing tactically. Read along to find out what the vlogger had to say.

Anurag Dobhal Lashes Out at Munawar

The UK07 rider said, “He is a stand-up comedian. I know his past. When you hurt somebody’s feelings, you may think that people will forget but I am Anurag Dobhal, and I won’t forget it. I cannot forgive him (sic).” Anurag then warned him that he would never let Munawar perform his shows in his locality. The comedian had already been facing a drought of shows, several of his shows were called off due to multiple reasons. The vlogger added, “I guarantee that he will not be able to perform at my place (sic).”

Anurag Accuses Munawar Of Playing The Emotional Card

Anurag further conversing with the media house he allegedly pointed out at Munawar for playing the emotional card multiple times on the show. The YouTube vlogger continued stating that he uses women for his benefit. He also stated that Munawar had also played this similar game in Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp.

The UK rider stated he could not withstand a person who used women as an emotional card on national television. He added, ” Munawar made fake promises about marriage. For two months, he used Nazila’s name. He mentioned that he is in a relationship with Nazila. When Ayesha entered the show, she came with a different story (sic).”

He further talked about how Munawar gives hope to a woman, utilise her, and move on when you settle down for better options in the future. Anurag remarked on Ayesha Khan’s statement and said, “She told me there are several women outside with whom Munawar has done several things. Munawar is a beast. He uses women for his benefit (sic).”

Anurag Dobhal Exposes Munawar Of Using Mannara Chopra In Bigg Boss 17 House

In another interview with DNA, Anurag claimed that Munawar was utilising Mannara Chopra for his game in the Bigg Boss 17 house. He said,”Isha Malviya never lied about her relationship with Abhishek Kumar. But Munawar lied about Nazila, then Ayesha entered, and we got to know that he was lying to her as well. Then, he even hurt the feelings of Mannara. He is just using Mannara.” The UK rider was seen advising Mannara not to fall for Munawar’s tactical game plan in the reality show.

What are your thoughts about Anurag Dobhal making such claims about Munawar Faruqui? Watch this space to get more updates on the latest season of Bigg Boss.

What are your thoughts about Anurag Dobhal making such claims about Munawar Faruqui? Watch this space to get more updates on the latest season of Bigg Boss.