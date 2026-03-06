Home

Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider’s brother Kalam Ink reacts to torture claims on family, calls it…

Kalam Ink, brother of Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider, breaks his silence on alleged family torture claims, calling the accusations fake and sharing his perspective on the ongoing controversy.

The recent accusations by popular YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider, against his family took social media by storm. Anurag claimed that he faced severe mental harassment and torture from his parents and siblings after his inter-caste marriage. His emotional vlog left fans concerned about his mental health. Hours later, his brother Kalam Ink broke his silence to share his side of the story.

What did Kalam Ink say?

Kalam Ink took to Instagram Stories to respond to the claims. He wrote, “I am a man of my words. All the proofs have been given in my broadcast channel. Also chill maro sab (just chill), it’s his daily thing jo wo karta hai (what he does) for views. One side story post kardi bhai, me par sach nahi bataya (He posted a one-sided story but did not tell the truth).”

Kalam added, “Also, my message to all my fans, in sab me mat pado. He loves traction on Instagram. He filed a fake and false case on us, mom dad and jab ye wo case haar gaya legally, To he posted this s*** a** video kyu ki Ritika ne bhi isko chod diya cause of his doing.”

Check out Instagram story of Kalam Ink on Anurag Dobhal’s allegations here

Who is Kalam Ink

Kalam Ink, whose real name is Atul Dobhal, is a popular Indian rapper, songwriter and music producer from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He gained significant recognition around 2020 through digital platforms for his melodic Desi hip-hop and emotional storytelling. Known for tracks like “Zindagi,” “Regret” and “Alvida.”

About Anurag Dobhal and his allegations

In his vlog, Anurag revealed that he is quitting YouTube and called it his final video. He broke down while explaining his ordeal, saying, “Over the last few months, meri life itni drastically change hui hai ki maine kabhi nahi socha tha ki zindagi aise patak ke chhoregi.”

He also alleged that his parents refused to accept his marriage to Ritika Chauhan and blocked their entry into the family home. Anurag claimed that the stress led him to attempt suicide.

Kalam Ink has firmly denied Anurag Dobhal’s claims of family torture, calling the allegations false and one-sided. The controversy has divided fans online, with many calling for privacy and support for Anurag’s mental health. As of now, the family has not released any joint statement, leaving the situation unresolved.

