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Anurag Dobhal alleges fresh family conspiracy, reveals painful memories after car accident: Jis point pe...

Anurag Dobhal alleges fresh family conspiracy, reveals painful memories after car accident: ‘Jis point pe…’

Anurag Dobhal has shared new personal revelations following a serious car accident, discussing emotional struggles and raising concerns about ongoing tensions within his close relationships.

UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal (PC: Instagram)

Anurag Dobhal once again finds himself in the middle of public attention after making strong claims about ongoing issues within his family. The YouTuber and ex-Bigg Boss contestant, who is widely known as UK07 Rider, spoke about his emotional struggles following a serious car accident earlier this year. While he had earlier said he wanted to move on and rebuild his life, his latest remarks suggest that tensions with his family have not settled. He also recalled the difficult days he spent in the hospital after the crash, describing it as one of the lowest phases of his life.

What did Anurag Dobhal say about family conspiracy claims?

In a recent conversation, Anurag Dobhal alleged that his family is once again involved in actions against him. He said that he had hoped to start fresh after the accident but things did not turn out as expected. According to him, the situation became more painful when he learned about complaints filed during the same time he was recovering.

He also spoke about how his parents were not present after his accident and how that moment deeply affected him emotionally. Later, when he was in Dehradun, he said he received information from the police station, which added to his shock.

What happened on the day of the car accident?

Anurag shared details about the night of March 8 when the accident took place. He claimed that on the same night his father went to the police station and submitted a complaint against him. He said he was unaware of this at the time and only learned about it later when investigations began. He further stated that multiple pages of complaints were filed against him and when he eventually read them he felt extremely disturbed by the content and allegations mentioned.

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What did Anurag Dobhal say about his hospital experience?

Anurag also opened up about his recovery period after the crash. He described it as one of the most difficult times of his life. He said“Jis point pe mera accident hua tha ussi raat ko papa went to the police station and registered a complaint against me and bahut saari cheezen likhi thi uss complaint letter main. Mujhe nahi pata tha uss time pe and jaise jaise time beeta uspe investigation hoti rahi. Mere khilaaf mere gharwaalon ne firse 50-60 pages ki complaint file ki hai aur usmein jo cheezen maine padhi mera dimag ghoom gaya”

He also said he spent nearly a month confined to a hospital bed and had to depend on others for basic needs which made him feel deeply uncomfortable and emotionally broken.

See viral video of Anurag Dobhal here

What are the allegations involved in the dispute?

Anurag claimed that false accusations were made against him including claims related to property pressure and concerns about his friends visiting home. He strongly denied these allegations and said he has proof to support his side. He also mentioned that earlier legal disputes were withdrawn by him as he wanted peace but the situation continued to escalate.

Also read: Bad news for Anurag Dobhal fans, YouTuber’s condition turns serious again due to…

What is the background of the family feud?

The controversy began earlier in March when Anurag released a vlog claiming mental harassment from his family over his interfaith marriage with Ritika Chauhan. He also shared an emotional live video during which he met with a car accident. He was later hospitalized and his wife visited him during recovery. He is now a father and says he wants to focus on his child and rebuild his life.

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