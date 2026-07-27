Anurag Dobhal alleges wife Ritika cheated on him during pregnancy, shares videos as proof

Anurag Dobhal has sparked fresh controversy after accusing his wife Ritika of infidelity during her pregnancy. The YouTuber posted several videos online, claiming they support his allegations, leading to widespread reactions on social media.

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Anurag Dobhal levels serious allegations against wife Ritika (PC: Twitter)

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider is once again making headlines after sharing serious allegations against his wife, Ritika Chauhan. In a series of videos posted on his social media platforms, Anurag claimed that Ritika cheated on him during her pregnancy and said he has video call recordings and screenshots to support his claims. The allegations have quickly gone viral and sparked widespread discussion online. This comes just a few months after Anurag spoke publicly about his mental health struggles and his suicide attempt following a car crash. The latest claims have once again brought his personal life into the spotlight.

Anurag shares videos and makes cheating allegations

Anurag Dobhal has released 5 minute 35 seconds video with name “Anaath- The True Story” on his YouTube channel in a music video form in which he accused Ritika Chauhan of being unfaithful during her pregnancy with a person he described as her “best friend.” According to Anurag he has shared call recordings screenshots CCTV visuals and videos that he believes support his claims.

He also alleged that the footage shows Ritika denying that she met any other man after their engagement and marriage. In the videos he identified a man named Abhishek as the person he believes was involved. However these allegations have not been independently verified and Ritika has not publicly responded to the latest claims so far.

See Anurag Dobhal’s viral video here

Why did Anurag remain silent till now?

While explaining why he did not speak earlier Anurag said he wanted to protect his family because of his son Anurit. He claimed that he continued to forgive people despite the pain he experienced as he hoped everything would improve with time.

The YouTuber further alleged that he was financially legally and mentally harassed. According to him he kept hiding the mistakes of those close to him because of love and loyalty but now believes that his efforts were never appreciated. His emotional statements have received mixed reactions from social media users with many supporting him while others have asked both sides to present their version.

The accusations made by Anurag Dobhal

Anurag also accused Ritika and her mother of preventing him from meeting their son. He claimed that they have been demanding a heavy alimony settlement and alleged that he has already paid Rs 37 lakh to Ritika’s family in an attempt to be able to spend time with his child.

These claims remain part of an ongoing personal dispute and there has been no official confirmation or response from Ritika regarding these allegations.

Marriage and earlier controversies related to UK07 Rider

Anurag and Ritika got married in 2025 after their relationship reportedly began through his online fan community. Ritika was known to be one of his supporters before the two eventually tied the knot. They welcomed their first child Anurit on March 27 2026. Their relationship has remained in the public eye over the past few months because of repeated controversies involving family disagreements legal complaints and social media posts.

Family dispute and suicide attempt

The latest controversy comes months after Anurag revealed that he had attempted suicide following a car crash during an Instagram Live session on March 7. Earlier he had also accused his own family of mentally harassing him over his intercaste marriage with Ritika. He further claimed that his father filed a police complaint against him after the accident and later submitted another complaint running nearly 50 to 60 pages.

DISCLAIMER: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Reaching out to a trusted person, mental health professional or crisis support service can provide immediate assistance.

MITRAM FOUNDATION (Bengaluru): 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (Goa): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI (Delhi): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456

SANJIVINI Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011-40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat): 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to the original source.