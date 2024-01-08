Home

Anurag Dobhal ‘Exposes Bigg Boss 17 And Salman Khan’ in New YouTube Video, Mentions Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain And Samarth Jurel – Watch

Former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal released a new YouTube video exposing the dark secrets of the reality show. The vlogger mentioned about the biasedness towards Ankita Lokhande.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK 07 Rider, is a YouTube content creator and a former participant on Bigg Boss 17. He was recently eliminated from the show and has since been expressing criticism towards the show’s producers in various interviews. Anurag further spiced up the reality show. During a conversation with The Indian Express, The YouTuber mentioned that his portrayal in Bigg Boss show was inaccurate and he suspects that the producers conspired to have him evicted. He has now asserted on Bigg Buzz that Bigg Boss differentiates from Ankita Lokhande. Read along to find out what Anurag further mentioned.

Anurag Dobhal Talks About Biasedness In Bigg Boss 17 House

The UK 07 Rider was in distress and said, “Bigg Boss was very biased towards Ankita. She used to sleep until noon, and they never played any wake-up calls for her. They only played it for me. All my issues were muted (sic).

Further when Anurag was questioned, about Ankita’s husband, Vicky Jain. He remarked, “Vicky bhai is very double-faced. He is very game-minded. He should support Ankita as a husband, but he doesn’t. Nowadays, he is only seen with Mannara. He has stuck to the mantra of ‘I will stay with her, eat with her (sic).”

Dobhal also pointed at contestant Samarth Jurel and added, “Samarth is the most toxic person in the house. Everyone can see his toxicity; he just pokes others in the house. He should be kicked out of the house. He is the house joker and is very irritating (sic).”

Dobhal Releases New YouTube Video ‘Bigg Boss 17 and Salman Khan Exposed’

In a YouTube vlog titled ‘Bigg Boss 17 and Salman Khan Exposed – The Untold Truth,’ Anurag made startling disclosures about his experience. Following his eviction from Bigg Boss, he disclosed that he faced a challenging period. He was not allowed to contact his family for two days and feeling isolated, he experienced suicidal thoughts. Anurag accused the show’s producers of concealing the truth and mentioned that he sought solace in his faith. He also shared in the video that he used to spend hours crying in the washroom and felt isolated.

What are your thoughts on Anurag Dobhal pointing out biasedness in Salman’s show? Watch this space to get regular updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

