Home

Entertainment

Anurag Dobhal smiles from hospital bed after car crash during Instagram live, video goes viral

Anurag Dobhal smiles from hospital bed after car crash during Instagram live, video goes viral

A new video of Anurag Dobhal from hospital has surfaced online showing the YouTuber smiling from his bed after the shocking crash during an Instagram livestream.

Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider returned into spotlight after shocking accident during Instagram livestream. Fresh video circulating across social media now shows popular biker vlogger lying on hospital bed with gentle smile which brought relief among followers. Clip quickly gained traction online since many viewers remained worried about his condition after dramatic crash that occurred during live broadcast.

Footage shared by friend provided first visual update since accident. In video influencer appears conscious while resting inside hospital room. Short moment of smile captured on camera sparked strong reactions from fans who flooded comment sections with messages of support.

First viral hospital video of Anurag Dobhal

Video uploaded by social media influencer Yogesh Kathuria after visiting hospital where Anurag currently recovering. Clip shows Yogesh standing near bed encouraging him to smile for camera. He says “bhai ek smile hojaaye dusra janam hogaya naa Anurag bhai”

Person standing nearby also seen wiping tears from Anurag face while moment unfolds. Despite emotional atmosphere YouTuber briefly smiles which signals improvement after accident. Short clip spread rapidly across platforms with viewers expressing relief after seeing him conscious.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Check out viral video of Anurag Dobhal from hospital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yogesh Kathuria (@yogeshkathuria)

Incident during Instagram livestream

Accident occurred during dramatic Instagram Live session while Anurag drove Toyota Fortuner on Delhi Meerut Expressway. Speedometer reportedly touched around 140 to 150 kmph during broadcast. Thousands of viewers watched stream live when situation suddenly turned alarming.

During emotional conversation with followers he said he felt completely alone and had nobody left to contact. He told viewers “Log hi nahi bache hai yaar jisko phone karu lets go for final ride” Moments later livestream ended abruptly after vehicle crashed which left audience shocked.

Emotional video OF UK07 Rider before incident

Days before crash Anurag posted emotional video on YouTube which he described as final message. In video he accused family members of mental harassment connected with his inter caste marriage with wife Ritika Chauhan. Statement triggered intense online discussion after accident happened.

His brother Kalam Ink later responded publicly. He rejected accusations calling them one sided and claimed situation was being exaggerated for online attention. Kalam also alleged that Ritika had already separated from Anurag.

More on the controversy

Following incident several television personalities voiced support for Anurag while criticising trolling directed toward him on social media. Messages came from Prince Narula Rajat Dalal Munawar Faruqui plus Aly Goni. They urged online users to treat mental health struggles with sensitivity instead of mockery. His Manager later confirmed that Anurag had been admitted into ICU under medical observation after crash.

Disclaimer

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.