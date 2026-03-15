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Anurag Dobhals condition deteriorates after discharge from hospital, manager Rohit urges fans to pray, We are now...

Anurag Dobhal’s condition deteriorates after discharge from hospital, manager Rohit urges fans to pray, ‘We are now…’

Anurag Dobhal’s manager Rohit Panday shared a concerning update about the YouTuber’s health, revealing that his condition worsened after discharge and asking fans to continue praying for his recovery.

Health concerns surrounding Anurag Dobhal have once again worried followers across social media. Popular YouTuber and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant recently left hospital after doctors noticed improvement in health condition.

However situation soon turned alarming during travel back home. Update shared by manager Rohit Panday revealed that Dobhal started facing breathing difficulty during journey which forced team to rush him for immediate treatment once again. Fans who have been following updates about his recovery expressed concern after video surfaced online showing Dobhal inside ambulance receiving oxygen support.

Health condition worsens during transfer

According to UK07 Rider’s manager Rohit Panday doctors allowed Dobhal discharge after condition looked stable. Team then planned journey toward Dehradun where he was expected to continue recovery.

However situation changed suddenly during travel. Dobhal reportedly began struggling to breathe which created panic among those travelling with him. Manager quickly arranged emergency medical help and diverted ambulance toward nearest hospital. Rohit shared update through social media video showing Dobhal lying inside ambulance with oxygen mask.

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He wrote, “After Anurag Bhai condition stabilised yesterday he was discharged and we were taking him to Dehradun. Unfortunately during transfer his health deteriorated again. He started having breathing difficulties. We are now taking him to nearest hospital for immediate medical attention. He is currently fighting hard for his life.”

Check out Rohit Panday’s update on Anurag Dobhal’s health

Accident earlier triggered health crisis

Health scare began after Dobhal met with accident few days earlier. Incident reportedly occurred while he was live streaming on social media platform. Soon after crash he was rushed to hospital where doctors placed him under observation.

Manager Rohit Panday has since been providing frequent health updates to followers. Earlier update also revealed Dobhal diagnosed with severe pneumonia which further complicated recovery. Doctors reportedly monitored lung infection closely while continuing treatment.

Anurag Dobhal’s allegations against family

Before accident Dobhal shared emotional video on YouTube where he opened up about difficult personal situation. In lengthy recording he spoke about mental stress along with conflict within family.

He claimed family members had taken control of his properties and said emotional pressure had pushed him into depression. Video also mentioned alleged suicide attempt though recording was later removed from channel.

More about Anurag Dobhal

Amid ongoing health crisis Dobhal’s wife Ritika Chauhan has remained by his side in hospital. Couple currently expecting first child together with Ritika in final stage of pregnancy. Family members and close friends continue to hope for Dobhal recovery while fans keep sending prayers through social media.

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