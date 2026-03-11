Home

Entertainment

Anurag Dobhals manager breaks silence on UK07 Riders brother Kalam Inks family feud remark, This is not...

Anurag Dobhal’s manager breaks silence on UK07 Rider’s brother Kalam Ink’s ‘family feud’ remark, ‘This is not…’

Anurag Dobhal’s manager has responded to Kalam Ink’s recent comments about a supposed family feud. The statement sheds light on the situation and highlights that the family is currently prioritising Ritika’s health and privacy.

Past few weeks saw major online debate involving Anurag Dobhal, who gained popularity as YouTuber and influencer widely known as UK07 Rider. Former Bigg Boss 17 contestant shared several videos on social media alleging mistreatment from parents and siblings. The videos quickly circulated across internet creating intense discussion among followers.

Influencer also accused family members of mentally torturing him and his wife Ritika which triggered response from his brother Atul Dobhal, better recognised online as Kalam Ink. His replies further fuelled dispute as both sides presented different claims about the situation.

Anurag Dobhal’s manager’s response to allegations

Amid ongoing controversy, Anurag Dobhal’s team finally addressed issue through official response. Manager Rohit Panday shared statement via Instagram Stories, emphasising that immediate focus remains on wellbeing of Anurag and his wife Ritika Chauhan, who is currently nearing childbirth.

He wrote, “At this point of time our priority is Anurag’s health and recovery as well as Ritika Bhabhi’s wellbeing since she is almost 9 months pregnant. We will not pass any comment on any video/statement since this is not the appropriate time. Let Anurag Dobhal recover and we will then issue any statement.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Kalam Ink responds to allegations

Meanwhile Atul Dobhal also released multiple videos responding to claims made by his brother. According to Kalam Ink several accusations presented online lacked full context.

He addressed allegation about Ritika being stopped from cooking inside family kitchen. According to him restriction happened due to mourning period after death within family rather than because of inter caste marriage.

Claims about threats and legal accusations

Kalam Ink alleged situation escalated after crash incident because fans of Anurag began threatening family members. According to him groups of people gathered outside their home and issued violent warnings online.

He also said Anurag previously filed legal complaints involving domestic violence caste prejudice plus dowry harassment against family members which were later withdrawn in December. Kalam urged authorities to investigate allegations thoroughly and hinted legal action could follow if situation worsens.

Check out viral video of Kalam Ink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KALAM INK (@kalam_inkk)

About Anurag Dobhal’s accident

During livestream on Instagram where Anurag reportedly crashed his car while broadcasting. Reports suggested crash happened during emotional moment when influencer attempted to harm himself. Following incident, he was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment. News of the crash quickly spread among his followers, leading to emotional reactions across social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Anurag Dobhal underwent surgery and has now been moved out of the ICU. Meanwhile, YouTuber, has been shifted from the ICU to a hospital ward after undergoing surgery for a hip fracture sustained in a high-speed crash during a livestream.

Disclaimer

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.