Anurag Kashyap Breaks Silence on Undergoing Depression, Heart Attack and Rehabilitation: 'Didn't Know How to Deal With it'

Anurag Kashyap Breaks Silence on Mental Health Issues: Anurag Kashyap known for being vocal and upfront about his professional life never minces words in calling a spade a spade. The filmmaker recently opened up about undergoing depression, heart attack and rehabilitation thrice during his dark phase. The Dobaara director who had earlier spoken about his daughter Aaliyah going through anxiety has said that he suffered a heart attack in 2021. Anurag also recalled that he went off-twitter for some time when Aaliyah received rape threats. The filmmaker in an interview with Indian Express told how he battled mental health issues for more than three years.

ANURAG KASHYAP RECALLS GOING OFF-TWITTER

Anurag stated, “This was the time I went off Twitter because my daughter started getting trolled, getting rape threats and she started getting anxiety attacks… So, I went off Twitter in August 2019 and I went to Portugal. I was shooting this (Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat) in London and then, when the whole Jamia Millia thing happened, I came back to India. I was like, ‘yeh mujh se bardaaasht nahin ho raha hai, koi kuchh bol nahin raha hai (I can’t bear it that no one is speaking up)’. I started speaking (on Twitter) again.” According to him it happened at the time when he spoke against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and went to Jamia Millia Islamia University to take part in anti-CAA protests.

ANURAG KASHYAP OPENS UP ON DAUGHTER AALIYAH

Anurag also revealed that he went through angioplasty in 2021 after suffering heart attack. He said, “Unlike other people, I don’t have the luxury to sit and wait.” Speaking about Aaliyah, he pointed out, “I have an amazing daughter. She really is out there expressing herself but her anxiety bothers me. And her anxiety started after those threats and things like that. Her anxiety like literally made me drop everything and run to the US, and she came back here. Other than her anxiety issues, she is just amazing.”

Anurag recently directed Dobaara starring Taapsee Pannu.

