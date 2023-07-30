Home

Anurag Kashyap Calls ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’ Karan Johar’s Best Film, Hails Ranveer-Alia’s Sparkling Chemistry

Anurag Kashyap recently called 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' Karan Johar's best film and hailed Ranveer-Alia's chemistry.

Anurag Kashyap Calls ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’ Karan Johar’s Best Film: Anurag Kashyap is known for giving his honest feedback on films and society. The filmmaker created his own brand of storytelling and initiated a new wave in Indian cinema. However, despite if attempting dark and hard-hitting themes, the director also has a a taste for action and romantic movies. After heaping praise on Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan, Anurag has now hailed Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Kennedy director took to his Instagram handle and wrote a heartfelt post on the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer rom-com.

CHECK OUT ANURAG KASHYAP’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

ANURAG KASHYAP PENS HEARTFELT REVIEW OF ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI

Anurag captioned his post as, “Best @karanjohar film by far . He never leaves his world but he also does not hold back any punches . Also it’s the second KJo film that I bought the tickets for 🙈that too twice , and sending everyone that trusts me to go see . Some super writing , a top of form @ranveersingh , ever so brilliant @aliaabhatt and their sparkling chemistry . After a long time I loved the dialogue writing in mainstream Hindi film where people talk like they talk . Kudos to @_ishita_moitra_ and @gogoroy . My favourite part of the film is the incredible unrequited love story of @aapkadharam and @azmishabana18 and the patriarchal villainy of the matriarch @jayabachchn . Also not to forget @totaroychoudhury and @utterlychurni , @bashiraamir and the mother sister duo of Ranveer.. ( apologies for not knowing who they’re ) The use of old classic songs and the trolling of @somenmishra with “meri pyaari bindu” .. uff that gave me so much personal joy 😂. Jokes apart – the way karan addresses all kinds of snobbery , all kinds of shame and phobias that come from our conditioning , the way he addresses our conditioning with all the humour and aplomb and joharisms.. was totally sucked in his world .. the high point of the film for me was @totaroychoudhury and @ranveersingh dancing to “Dola re Dola re”. And the whole monologue of Ranveer on how we cancel each other all the time or Alia’s rant post the Durga Pujo scene .. and @baidnitin .. you actually cut the songs halfway( or did karan shoot them only the amount that was required) .. that was also a first in a KJO film . Thoroughly entertained and laughed and cried and believe it or not .. saw it twice .. the mainstream Hindi film I’ve been missing for so long .. ❤️ the real @karanjohar that I know has fully put himself out there.”

Anurag’s upcoming thriller Kennedy stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt, Abhilash Thapaliyal, Megha Burman and Mohit Takalkar in crucial roles.

